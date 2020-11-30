Artist Jade Laurice on Alternative Fashion, Sex Positivity, and Body Empowerment

Artist and blogger Jade Laurice discovered herself along with a vibrant community through her exploration of fashion and art. Her clothing line, Pocalondon, featuring hand-painted pieces, serves as another avenue for her creative self-expression. Jade is also a fierce sex positive advocate and is one of the queer women featured on The Lesbian Guide to Straight Sex, in which Jade and her colleagues stage a relationship intervention for sex-stymied couples. Looking ahead, Jade is excited to release a men’s collection for Pocalondon! Follow Jade on Instagram, YouTube, and twitter.

Cliché: How did your passion for art and fashion develop?

Jade Laurice: As a child, art and fashion was my escapism and self expression. The only thing that’s changed really is that now I share my art with others and that’s really empowering. I also believe that art is fashion and I use my body as a canvas every day! Fashion has made me grow as a person because wearing what I want gives me the confidence to be fearless in everyday life.

What is it about styling and alternative fashion that speaks to you?

It’s a way I can feel like an individual in a world where everyone is trying to be everyone else. I’ve always found power in standing out.

Tell us about your clothing line, Pocalondon.

Pocalondon is all hand painted denim, leather and anything I can get my hands on really! I created Pocalondon initially to escape and paint my stories on clothes. I was in a dark place when I created my brand, but I turned all that pain into passion, which is what a lot of artists do

I guess. Pocalondon is fun, expressive and loud just like me. It’s also my inner child and a reflection of my love for women. I just want people to wear art and that’s basically what Pocalondon is.

Do you have any guidance for folks who are new to alternative fashion?

My biggest advise would be to stop comparing your craft if you want to create anything unique. Stop scrolling and trust your own creativity. No one is you and that’s your superpower.

How did you become involved with your show, The Lesbian Guide To Straight Sex?

I guess they found me online after I began speaking my truth, talking about my queerness and opening up conversations about female pleasure. I am so unapologetically me on social media and that’s what the shows about. Normalizing conversations about sex, knocking down stigmas and opening people’s minds!

What do you wish more men and people in general understood about female pleasure?

I wish more people would listen to women or anyone with a vagina about their sexual desires and pleasures. But I also wish women and people with vaginas would ask for what they want.

How can we more clearly communicate our sexual needs and desires to our partner(s) without fear of awkwardness or rejection?

Find out what you like first, that’s the most important thing. Then open up a conversation with your partner naturally in a safe space about what you both want. Awkwardness is fine, it doesn’t have to be that serious. It’s just sex at the end of the day.

You’re enthusiastic about promoting body confidence on your platform. How would you describe your own journey towards body confidence?

I am a big advocate on body confidence. I believe we all have our insecurities and it’s not about getting rid of them necessarily. It’s just about loving your body just enough that your insecurities don’t even matter anymore. Things that I used to worry about don’t bother me now because I realized that I’m way more than my body. Plus, your body has gotten you where you are today, so you should love every part of it for that!

You’ve expressed frustration with white influencers being prioritized and celebrated over Black influencers. How can the fashion and beauty industries better acknowledge and respect Black designers and influencers?

Yes, as a social media girl I guess I’ve seen a lot in the industry that’s made me feel uncomfortable and often oppressed. Brands need to expand their target audience and advertising needs decolonizing, especially on social media. Black lives matter and equality needs to run through every level of the fashion and beauty industry. POC influencers, models, camera men, artists, designers, etc. need to not only be hired but treated and paid equally to their colleagues. Changing the status quo isn’t going to happen overnight, but I do believe we’re on our way to change.

What advice would you have for those struggling with body image or low self esteem?

My advise would be to take it back to basics and focus on the parts of yourself that you love even if it’s something small. Everyone has something someone else wants and we all want what we haven’t got. I try not to compare myself to others especially on social media. It’s not healthy to give yourself unrealistic exceptions because perfect doesn’t exist. Be kind to yourself. Talk to yourself with respect and practice self love at every opportunity.

Any exciting projects coming up?

I’m currently working with some great brands this year on social media but I’m also working on my @pocalondon men’s collection for next year. Lock down has been a chance for me to focus on myself and perfect my craft so I’m excited for a new chapter. Roll on 2021!!

Read more Celebrity Interviews on ClicheMag.com

Artist Jade Laurice on Alternative Fashion, Sex Positivity, and Body Empowerment. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jade Laurice.