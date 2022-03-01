Today we want to help you discover inspiring design trends on Artsper. If you’re not familiar, Artsper is an amazing online platform that provides access to one of the largest catalogs of contemporary artworks from the best galleries around the world. We aren’t joking either. They showcase over 170,000 pieces of artwork.

For those of you who love design, be it fashion or art, you will always want to know what the latest trends are, and we’re here to let you in on a secret: Artsper. There, you can discover artwork by up-and-coming artists along with famous artists from every corner of the world. Being in the creative business ourselves, we love art and can’t wait to share more about what’s trending on Artsper.

Because of Artsper’s well-crafted collections, we were able to quickly and easily view talented artists and their work with helpful filters to help us find exactly what we were looking for. From sculpture to painting and photography, they have it all for every budget. Let’s dive in and check out some of the latest design trends on Artsper.

Bright & Vibrant Colors

We think it’s safe to say that the past couple of years have brought on challenges and hurdles for all of us. An emerging new trend is the use of more bright colors in paintings. Brighter colors are cheerful, distinctive and help portray a sense of ultimate expression that we can all appreciate these days. Nobody does this trend better than the iconic Takashi Murakami, whose work is available on Artsper.

Landscape

Landscape art is one of our favorite trends that is prominent on Artsper this year. For those who might not know, landscape art typically depicts natural scenery where weather and often the sky are elements of the painting with varying degrees of accuracy. Being a fashion magazine which has conducted hundreds of photo shoots over the years, we know that a beautiful landscape is critical to ensure a creative and professional shoot.

We loved the landscape paintings on Artsper, including the more modern interpretations by artists like Kurar. The street artist uses surrealist and colorful approaches to create dialog about today’s societal problems. Whether you prefer traditional serene landscapes, or contemporary cityscapes, Artsper’s got this trend covered.

Abstract Art

We appreciate abstract art because it’s imaginative and free to interpretation. Abstract art in its purest form isn’t bound to reality or meant to represent anything in our visible world. We love abstract art because it allows an artist to see with their mind, to create a masterpiece using color and shapes to keep us intrigued.

Abstract art is said to have originated in the early 20th century so how can it possibly be a current trend? It’s simple. Abstract art isn’t defined by the artist or the time in which it was created. Abstract art has the power to enhance the mood and atmosphere of a living space. We’re interested in abstract prints especially, as they’re an inexpensive way to immediately add another dimension to your space.

Figurative Art

We’ve found that figurative art on Artsper is both exceptional and popular making it a definite trend to keep your eye on. Figurative art can best be defined as any type of art where the subject matter is recognizable from the real world. In other words, figurative art is almost the opposite of abstract art, making them perfect complements to one another in a home. A beautiful example of figurative art is this sculpture by Luo Li Rong. This portrait is hyper realistic and stylish – the perfect addition to a contemporary home. You’ll definitely be able to appreciate the hundreds of figurative art pieces on Artsper including this amazing pop art portrait by Mr. Brainwash. Did you immediately know who it was? We did and the likeness is absolutely stunning.

Wrap up

Art continues to be an important source of inspiration and nostalgia for so many people around the globe. These design trends on Artsper showcase a strong desire for artists to immerse themselves in self-expression and creativity during uncertain times. As an art enthusiast, the money you might have spent on a vacation, a new wardrobe or a concert can now be used to invest in the interior of your home and adding artwork to your collection that is unique and special.

We love Artsper’s marketplace because it offers an all-in-one platform for artists, photographers, painters, sculptors and others to not only showcase their work but to earn an income by selling their artwork directly to buyers through their website. We encourage you to view all that Artsper has to offer and why it is one of the most respected sites in the world to showcase and purchase exquisite art for your space.

