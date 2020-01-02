10 Beauty Resolutions For 2020

We’re all guilty of some beauty bad habits, whether we sleep in our makeup after a night out, knowing we don’t drink enough water or can’t quite kick the habit of picking at our spots. These bad habits are common, but for 2020 there are lots of great resolutions to make to kick bad habits to the curb and spend the year looking and feeling more beautiful.

Drink more water. Water is the best beauty secret around. It’s good for you inside and out, keeping your brain active, your organs functioning, and your skin looking good. Getting enough water can help with dry skin, dark circles under your eyes and can make skin look plumper, younger and fuller. In 2020, get in the habit of always having a water bottle on hand, so you can make sure you’re always properly hydrated. Stop using makeup remover wipes. These wipes are definitely convenient, but they’re actually bad for your skin. The wipes don’t do a good enough job of wiping the day off, and they leave behind lots of traces of dirt and makeup. This then clogs your pores, leading to acne, oiliness and other problems. Always properly wash your face at the end of the day with a cleanser to properly clean it. Save the wipes for when you have no access to water, such as at a festival or while camping. Get more sleep. Love a late night watching Netflix? Your skin doesn’t. Sleep is rejuvenating, and not getting enough of it leads to dark circles and dull skin. Go to bed earlier and leave your phone outside of the bedroom so your brain isn’t being stimulated by the blue light and encouraged to stay awake. Wear an SPF everyday. SPF protects your skin from harmful UV rays. Most of us are good at wearing an SPF when we’re on vacation or when it’s sunny outside, but you should actual wear an SPF everyday. There are harmful UV rays even on cloudy days. A light facial SPF should be worn daily. A lip balm with added SPF is a good idea too to protect your lips. UV exposure can lead to premature aging of the skin, dark spots and of course, skin cancer. Wear an SPF, especially if you use any acid based products in your skincare, as these can make your skin even more vulnerable to the UV. Give up smoking. Smoking can lead to an increase in fine lines around the mouth, yellow staining on your hands and teeth, and dull, grey, lifeless looking skin. Smoking is also terrible for your health. Quit smoking, whether you go cold turkey, use nicotine patches or swap to a vape from The Vape Mall. Your body will thank you for it. Don’t sleep in your makeup. We all do it sometimes, usually after a night out, but sleeping in your makeup is no good for your skin. It can lead to skin issues like acne and oiliness, as your skin can’t breathe. To make it easier, lay out all the products you will need for your evening skin routine before you go out, so they’re all ready for you when you get home. If you’re really tired, you can get away with skipping some steps on occasion, but at least properly wash your face and put on a moisturizer. You’ll be taking better care of your skin, and you’ll feel much fresher when you wake up in the morning without last night’s mascara all over your face. Don’t keep makeup for too long. Makeup has a use by date, and should be used within a certain amount of time once you’ve opened it. Using the same products for too long can mean that they begin to harbor bacteria, which nobody really wants to put on their face. If you don’t wear makeup very often, it can be easy to have open products rolling around in your makeup for months. Get in the habit of having a regular clearout. If you can’t remember when you opened it, throw it out. Wash your makeup brushes. Over time, your makeup brushes get covered in makeup and whatever else was on your face when you used them. Without being washed, they can get pretty gross and harbor all kinds of bacteria. If you don’t wash them, you’re putting that grossness straight back onto your face, making your skin pretty unhappy. Make sure you clean your brushes on a regular basis. You can use dedicated brush cleaner or something like a gentle baby shampoo. Leave them to dry with the bristles pointing down. Your skin will be happier and your makeup will go on better with a clean brush. Leave your spots alone. We know it’s tempting to squeeze, poke or pick at spots or blackheads, but try to leave them alone. Squeezing can make spots worse by pushing the gunk inside deeper, making them red, inflamed and sore. You can also end up making your skin worse by touching your face so often, so if you can, leave your skin alone. Spots and blackheads will be cleared up by your skincare routine, not a squeezing session. And if you really can’t leave them alone, at least wash your hands before touching your face. Get your hair trimmed. Lots of us put off going to the hairdressers, especially if we’re trying to grow the long mermaid hair we’ve always dreamed of. Actually, a regular trim is better for growing your hair as you’re getting rid of those dry, dead ends that stop it from looking sleek and beautiful. A trim helps hair to look healthier, meaning you can better enjoy the length you have. If you’re getting dry ends or wispy edges, it’s time to hit the hairdressers.

For 2020, make some beauty resolutions to help you look and feel better. Remember that beauty starts from the inside, so take better care of yourself for glowing skin, bright eyes and shiny hair.

