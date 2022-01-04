10 Beauty Trends to Expect in 2022

Like all industries, the beauty world has been forced to make some big changes in the wake of a global pandemic and the rising consumer demand for clean, ethical products. In 2022, we can expect to see brands and influencers taking clean beauty products to the next level and adapting to the rising need for pro products that can be used at home. Here are a few more beauty trends we expect to see blow up this year.

1. What’s Old Is New: Y2K Reboot — We’re not saying over-plucked brows will be the hot new thing in 2022 (learn from our mistakes!), but we’ve already seen some of the biggest beauty trends of the early 2000s popping back onto the scene, and we’re not mad about it. This time around, it’s all about reinventing old classics. Get ready to see plenty of colored French tip nails that give the old timeless vibe a modern update and every millennial’s fave — butterfly clips. Think: Glitter on glitter, high-shine lip gloss, brightly colored and chunky neutral eyeliners, and oversized hair barrettes.

2. Virtual Reality: Digital Try-ons — Consumers who were used to sizing up beauty products in-person struggled big-time during the pandemic, when in-store trials were totally off-limits. Though we’re starting to see them come back slowly, many people are understandably not comfortable with sharing products (and germs) with total strangers. This has caused many makeup brands to offer virtual shade-matching and online trials to help us find the right products without in-person trials. Beauty boxes and sampler packs are also on the rise in an attempt to simplify trials.

3. Skincare Goals: It’s All About the Dew — Dewy skin is the skincare goal of the year, and it’s not hard to see why. Glowy skin gives that gorgeous, fresh-faced look and highlights natural beauty rather than creates it. That’s why so many of today’s skincare products — moisturizers, serums, foundations, and highlighters — aim to hydrate and leave behind a subtle glow. Lightweight, dewy formulas not only mask imperfections and create a dewy finish, but also infuse the skin with beneficial ingredients that help encourage a natural glow from within.

4. Skin-Deep Strength: Protecting the Barrier —Skin barrier protection is another ultra-trendy feature of this year’s hottest skincare products. This trend focuses on formulas that strengthen the outermost layer of the skin, otherwise known as the skin barrier, in order to help defend against harmful toxins and germs that could cause premature aging, skin issues, and even infections. Using probiotics and ingredients that don’t kill off “good bacteria” can help keep your skin’s microbiome balanced, which helps keep that protective top layer happy and healthy.

5. Ethical Options: Vegan and Cruelty-Free —If you’ve noticed more and more brands switching to plant-based ingredients, you’re not imagining things. The cruelty-free makeup market surpassed $5.45 billion in sales in 2021 and is forecasted to grow by over seven percent in the coming decade. That’s all because consumers are demanding more vegan, cruelty-free beauty products in place of their old-fashioned, unethical counterparts. We’ll see even more big-name and boutique brands rolling out products that not only don’t use animal-derived ingredients, but also don’t test on animals.

6. Hot New Ingredients: CBD and Beyond — In an effort to become more eco-friendly and offer more vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare, beauty brands have swapped out many of their dirty, non-vegan additives for plant-based alternatives. CBD, for example, is everywhere, including the skincare aisle. Although more research is needed, beauty gurus say the cannabis-derived compound can help calm and purify problematic skin. Another huge trend is the switch to vegan collagen, which is traditionally sourced from the tissue of dead animals, such as cows and fish. Scientists are honing how to derive the plant-based alternative using genetically modified yeast and bacteria, which is a much more ethical and eco-friendly option. Yes, please!

7. Sustainable = Trendy: Eco-Friendly Packaging —Just as consumers have made clear their desire for cruelty-free ingredients, they’ve also outright demanded more sustainable products and packaging. In fact, one study showed that the vast majority of consumers — 83 percent, to be exact — say they’d be willing to pay more for sustainably packaged products. Some eco-friendly trends we’ve seen in beauty include zero- and low-waste packaging as well as plant-derived plastic alternatives and water-friendly cardboard that won’t disintegrate in the shower.

8. Eyelid as a Canvas: Crazy Eyeshadow Art —If there’s one trend to define the decade, it’s taking basic looks and making them extra. We’ve seen the explosion of artful beauty in the nail world, and now it’s time for creative makeup artists to shine. Some of the coolest eyeshadow art features full-blown works of art on the eyelid, including flowers, hearts, rainbows, and even miniature paintings. We’ve also seen expert artists bring looks to life with crystals and rose gold foil eye embellishments. All that shadow and bling can be a pain to remove, so this trend has spurred another trend that’s all over our feeds — harder working cleansing and makeup remover balms.

9. Anti-Extra: Classic and Minimalist —While all things Instagrammable and viral-worthy are on fire right now, hence the spike in high-art designs, daily wear looks are erring more on the natural, timeless, and minimalistic side. For example, we’re seeing classic red lipstick paired with ultra-minimalist face and eye makeup all over the place. Peach and neutral-colored eyeshadows are also expected to be huge this year.

10. Hot and Cold: Heat-Free Curls — If you’re a regular on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve no doubt seen a video or two promising perfectly bouncy and natural-looking curls without the curling iron or blow dryer. Whether with the help of a styling brush (or even its handle) or a silk hair wrap, influencers are going viral with various curling techniques that ditch the heat. The great news about this trend is that, not only does it require zero electricity and is therefore more eco-friendly, it’s also much better for our hair and can help prevent dryness, dullness, and split ends. Sign us up!

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed every industry, for better or for worse. Coupled with the rising consumer demand for eco-friendliness, custom options, and digital try-ons, we’ve seen brands adapt rather quickly, and many of the changes are definitely for the better.

Read more fashion and beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons