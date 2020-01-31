15 Natural Beauty Hacks To Look & Feel Fabulous

We all love natural beauty hacks, so using a natural option is about as good as it gets, right? It’s nice to treat yourself to hair and skincare products, yet getting carried away can really leave a dent in your budget. Most of these hacks involve inexpensive and simple ingredients that you can find in your supermarket or already in your cupboards. So let’s get you started on a journey to a new natural beauty regime. Here come a handful of top picks for your skin and hair needs.

Skincare hacks

Honey

Those looking to revitalize their skin should certainly invest in some raw honey. It’s naturally antibacterial meaning that it’s amazing for blemish-prone skin and preventing acne. The moisturizing properties will leave your skin soft and with a beautiful glow. Honey is also packed with antioxidants which are ideal for slowing down the process of aging. Along with all this, honey can help to open up your pores. For the perfect honey face mask, all you need to do is apply a thin layer of honey onto your face and then leave for around 10-15 minutes. For a luxurious bath experience, add a cup or two of honey and let your skin reap the benefits all over.

Avocado

One of our favourite brunch items, Avocado is packed with vitamins E, A and D plus omega-3 fatty acids and minerals too. With all these lovelies to offer, it’s no surprise that avocado has some pretty amazing benefits for the skin. Omega-9 is the perfect ingredient to give dry and tired skin a lift. It helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as to moisturize your skin. To fashion yourself a face mask simply mash up an avocado and apply, or purchase some avocado oil if you prefer. The oil contains plenty of carotenoids like lutein which are thought to offer protection against the sun.

Coffee

Coffee makes an ideal body scrub to give your skin a good old exfoliate. One of the great benefits of using a coffee scrub is to ease inflammation and breakouts. It’s also been suggested that scrubbing with coffee can help to improve circulation; this is because the caffeine has stimulating properties. Coffee also contains antioxidants which are vital to get that youthful and radiant look. Exfoliating regularly will allow you to get rid of dead skin cells and achieve smoother and softer skin. Another added bonus is that applying a coffee scrub can reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Aloe Vera

Inside the leaves of the aloe vera cactus is a liquid jelly-like substance; packed with vitamins, nutrients and amino acids. The gel is simply amazing for the health of your skin; it’s cooling and hydrating while also serving as an anti-inflammatory. Aloe vera has been praised to treat skin conditions such as dry skin, acne, sunburn and psoriasis. When you apply aloe vera to your skin, you’ll be boosting the production of hyaluronic acid. This type of acid helps the skin to retain elasticity and remain firm as you age.

Turmeric

Turmeric has both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, allowing it to heal blemishes and fight bacteria. You can make yourself a lovely turmeric face mask pretty easily using turmeric, oats and coconut oil. For one mask, use half a cup with 2tsp of turmeric powder and 3tsp of coconut oil. Spread the mix thinly over your face and then leave on for around fifteen minutes.

Argan Oil

Made from the kernels of the argan tree, argan oil is incredibly rich in nutritional fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which are excellent for the skin. Argan oil is non-irritant plus it doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue (that can often be the case with some other oils). As well as this, argan oil can work to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and restore elasticity.

Green tea

If you’re looking for a lovely natural toner for the skin, you can’t get much better than green tea. First allow the tea to cool, then put into a spray bottle or bowl for smooth application. You can easily apply with a cotton pad or a cloth. Green tea helps to hydrate and will leave your skin looking bright and gorgeous. It’s also an excellent way to get rid of bags under the eyes. For your eye-care, simply steep two tea bags, chill them for fifteen minutes and then leave the tea bags placed under your eyes. You can leave them in place for around five-ten minutes while lying down and relaxing. After a week of doing this, you’ll soon see a reduction in those dark circles. Taking good care of your eyes is incredibly important when it comes to a good beauty regime. If you wear glasses, ensure to replace your glasses lenses often. It may be that your lenses need a refresh or that you require a new prescription.

Ylang Ylang

Ylang ylang is an essential oil made from the flowers of the Cananga odorata plant, which usually grows across Indonesia and the Philippines. The essential oil contains linalool which has been found to have stress-busting properties. Essential oils are generally inhaled to reap the benefits, yet you can also apply them to your skin. Be sure to dilute with a carrier oil beforehand, as applying a raw essential oil to the skin can sometimes be too strong. Coconut oil is a great carrier for any of your essential oils. Ylang-ylang oil is an excellent way to improve your complexion and keep outbreaks at bay.

Hair care hacks

9 . Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is derived from the ‘kernel’ of the coconut, which is the fleshy meat-like part inside. It’s rich in fatty acids, moisture and vitamin E, all of which does absolute wonders for your hair. Coconut oil is a highly effective natural hair conditioner, helping to repair damaged hair, reduce dryness and lock in that salon shine. Coconut oil works to protect your hair follicles, so those roots and ends will break no more! Those with dry and hair can use as a leave-in conditioner. If you have finer or more oily hair, you can simply use it as a hair mask; rubbing in and then leaving to work its magic for around twenty minutes.

Bananas

For hair that looks and feels great, be sure to get yourself some bananas! These fruity faves are full of potassium, vitamins, and natural oils to keep your hair looking fresh. You’ll add a luscious shine as well as preventing breakage and split ends. It can be nice to mix both avocados and bananas together for the ultimate hair mask. Simply blend the two in a bowl and massage from roots to ends. Leave on for about twenty minutes before rinsing off.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains both palmitic acid and oleic, which can help keep your hair nice and soft plus prevent tangles. For those who struggle with dandruff, olive oil can help you to go dandruff-free while easing inflammation too. The vitamin E content can also protect your hair against free radicals. To use olive oil on your hair, simply apply as a conditioner after you’ve shampooed.

Lemon

A dash of lemon can really boost hair growth due to the high vitamin C content. The acidity can keep hair follicles strong and therefore prevent hair loss. What’s more, lemons can help to scrub away dry skin and dandruff. You can leave lemon juice in your hair for about twenty minutes, before rinsing out. Try lemons alone or mix with jojoba oil or and bananas for a more exciting hair mask!

Real Yogurt



If you’re forever fighting the frizz, natural yogurt could well be your savior. Yogurt is a top moisturizer and also offers anti fungal properties, to keep your scalp super healthy and clean. All you need to do is massage into your hair and leave the yogurt to do its thing for around fifteen minutes.

Eggs

Eggs contain B-complex vitamins that prevent hair loss and help to strengthen the roots. Eggs are also packed with fats that serve as a great conditioner. Use cold water and rub into your hair, leaving for ten minutes before washing out. (The cold water part is pretty important unless you want the eggs to start cooking!)

Apple Cider Vinegar

Thanks to its acidic properties, apple cider vinegar is a god-send for your hair. It can add shine, remove product build-up and exfoliate your scalp. To access the awesome benefits, take 3-4 tbsp in a container and mix with water. After you’ve washed your hair, simply pour the water and vinegar over your head and then massage through your hair. You can use as a leave-in conditioner or rinse out after 5 minutes or so. Apple cider vinegar is particularly useful for curly hair because it provides hydration, yet does not weigh down the curls- like some other moisturizing products.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay