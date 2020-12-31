Today we want to share 4 Korean Anti-Aging secrets you need to try. Have you ever noticed that Korean women seem to have an ageless look, even into their 40s, 50s, and beyond? It’s hard to miss their bright, smooth, radiant complexions! No visible pores, no wrinkles, no sunspots… how do they do it?

No, they haven’t uncovered the fountain of youth! They’ve simply been taught how to take care of their skin from a very young age. The credit goes to their disciplined skincare regimens and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

But that’s good news for the rest of us because we can learn from them and apply their tips and tricks to our own routines. Here are four Korean anti-aging secrets to help you achieve that ageless look for yourself!

Take the Time to Cleanse the Right Way

The most important step in your nighttime skincare routine isn’t all those expensive anti-aging serums that cost half of your paycheck. Taking the time for proper cleansing to remove makeup and other impurities from your skin is much more important.

In fact, if you don’t cleanse properly, those expensive serums might not penetrate the skin at all. When your skin is clogged up with dirt and grime, your other skincare products will simply sit on the surface, unable to soak in.

Allowing makeup and pollutants to sit on your skin overnight also leads to clogged pores, uneven texture, acne, and fine lines. That’s why K-Beauty skin care products are formulated without toxic chemicals. The formulas emphasize natural ingredients to nourish the skin, even while cleansing.

The best way to keep your skin smooth and radiant is to perform a double cleanse every night, preferably as soon as you get in for the evening. This allows your skin to breathe before you go to bed, without all the makeup and dirt clogging it up.

Start by using an oil cleanser to break down the dirt and impurities on your skin. Then, follow it up with a gentle, water-based cleanser to remove any remaining residue. Always use lukewarm water to wash your face- hot water is very drying to the skin.

Prioritize Probiotics in Your Diet

Korean women make a point of eating probiotic-rich foods to keep their skin healthy every single day. This keeps the digestive system healthy and reduces inflammation throughout the body, which is one of the primary causes of premature aging.

When the bacteria in your gut are out of balance, yeast and other nasties can flourish in your digestive tract. This overgrowth of yeast and bacteria then travels through your bloodstream to other parts of the body, causing inflammation and eventually acne, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Kimchi, yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods are excellent sources of probiotics. You could also take a probiotic supplement each day to ensure that you’re introducing enough healthy bacteria to your gut. Be sure to limit sugar and alcohol because they are harmful to your gut flora and can trigger inflammation.

Listen to What Your Skin is Telling You

In Korean culture, it’s believed that the complexion tells a lot about a person’s overall physical and emotional health. And when you think about it, that makes sense. The skin is our largest organ and it’s the most visible. Poor diet, dehydration, lack of sleep, stress… they’re all reflected on the skin.

Whenever you’re struggling with a particular skin issue, such as dark circles or excessive dryness, take a hard look at your lifestyle and see what needs changing. It’s amazing how some simple changes, like drinking more water or getting more sleep, can make you look and feel younger almost overnight.

Learn to listen to what your skin is telling you because what’s going on internally is often reflected on the outside, causing you to look old and tired instead of your true, radiant self.

Discover the Benefits of Facial Massage

It turns out that facial massages do a lot more than just lull you into a blissful state of relaxation. Korean women have discovered that the muscles of the face need exercise to stay toned, just like the rest of your body. Adding a facial massage to your daily routine can provide some amazing anti-aging benefits.

First, it stimulates the muscles in your face and increases the flow of blood and oxygen to the surface of the skin. This gives you a radiant glow and keeps skin looking healthier and tighter overall.

It also reduces tension in the face. When your face is tense, it can cause fine lines and wrinkles- not a good thing! And, if you perform a facial massage at the end of your evening skincare routine, it will help your products absorb better so they can work more effectively.

Start by massaging the décolletage and neck in an upward motion. As you work your way up the face, sweep your hands in upward, outward motions. Pay special attention to the eye area using gentle circular motions, and then wrap it by using gentle tapping motions all over the skin to boost circulation.

Wrapping Things Up

The great thing about these Korean anti-aging secrets is that they’re all easy to implement. None of them are expensive or take much time to incorporate into your routine. That means we can all give them a try to see if we can achieve that ageless look every woman wants!

