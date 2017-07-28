5 Acne Solutions to Treat Sensitive Skin

If your acne-prone skin is anything like mine—sensitive—then a variety of over-the-counter treatments (or even prescriptions) can be way too harsh. Dermatologists have recommended face washes, creams, and gels, and I’ve tried them all. But each one led to irritation, and nothing is appealing about skin that’s dry, itchy, and inflamed.

It’s common for solutions to warn against the dangers of sun exposure, further subjecting already-sensitive skin to sunburn and flakiness. Sure, lotions can be used to rehydrate, and foundations and concealers can mask redness and blemishes, but a combination of these products often only lead to more breakouts.

Tired of my skin being anything but flawless after using a plethora of products, I took it upon myself to do a little experimentation of my own. Over the past few years, I came across treatments that not only rapidly reduce and diminish imperfections, but also a few that conceal and eliminate altogether.

Ladies, it’s time you treat your sensitive, acne-prone skin right with these five must-haves.

1. Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment, $22, ulta.com

In June, Murad launched its Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment that uses maximum strength salicylic acid to reduce blemish size in as little as four hours. Thyme and pine extracts maintain skin’s natural balance, and horse chestnut and oat extracts reduce redness while soothing skin. Just dab a little of this clear, fast-acting gel on problem areas and say goodbye to breakouts and irritation.