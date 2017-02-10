Valentine’s Day—love it or hate it, it is the perfect opportunity to experiment with different makeup and hair looks. Whether you are planning on spending V-Day shopping with your besties, watching cheesy Netflix movies by yourself and eating chocolate straight from the box, or with your significant other at a fancy restaurant, creating the perfect look is easier than ever. From natural-looking makeup to soft curls, we’ve gathered five looks perfect for Valentine’s Day. Read on to find your perfect look!

Sultry, smoldering eye



You just cannot go wrong with a smoky eye! Pair this sexy look with soft curls, and you’re ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Bold, red lip



This is a classic statement look. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to focus attention on your lips.

Braids



Braids are flirty and cute! Choose a simple braid, fishtail, or a heart-shaped braid to spice up your look.

Natural look



Perfectly peachy. Go with a straight hairstyle and complete with pink or peach eyeshadow. Top with a gloss on your lips and subtle blush on your cheeks to complete your look!

Top knot



Casual and coy. Pull out a few hair strands from the sides for a wispy style, and voilà!: the perfect look for staying in or heading out on a date.

Read more Beauty posts at ClicheMag.com

5 Looks Perfect for Valentine’s Day. Photos courtesy of Pinterest, Flickr, Ulrika Edler, WeHeartIt, and Getty Images