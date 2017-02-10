Beauty

5 Beauty Looks Perfect for Valentine’s Day

by Friday, February 10, 2017

Valentine’s Day—love it or hate it, it is the perfect opportunity to experiment with different makeup and hair looks. Whether you are planning on spending V-Day shopping with your besties, watching cheesy Netflix movies by yourself and eating chocolate straight from the box, or with your significant other at a fancy restaurant, creating the perfect look is easier than ever. From natural-looking makeup to soft curls, we’ve gathered five looks perfect for Valentine’s Day. Read on to find your perfect look!

 

Sultry, smoldering eye

You just cannot go wrong with a smoky eye! Pair this sexy look with soft curls, and you’re ready to take on anything that comes your way.

 

Bold, red lip

This is a classic statement look. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal to focus attention on your lips.

 

Braids

Braids are flirty and cute! Choose a simple braid, fishtail, or a heart-shaped braid to spice up your look.

 

Natural look

Perfectly peachy. Go with a straight hairstyle and complete with pink or peach eyeshadow. Top with a gloss on your lips and subtle blush on your cheeks to complete your look!

 

Top knot

Casual and coy. Pull out a few hair strands from the sides for a wispy style, and voilà!: the perfect look for staying in or heading out on a date.

5 Looks Perfect for Valentine’s Day. Photos courtesy of Pinterest, Flickr, Ulrika Edler, WeHeartIt, and Getty Images

