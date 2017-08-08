5 Best Highlighters For That Dewy Summer Look

Highlighters are the cherry to the sundae; a look isn’t complete without some radiance. Yes, they are meant to glow the high points to your face and totally blind your surroundings. But in the summer, highlighters can be looked at in a different way.

You’re all bronzed up from either the sun or bronzer (of course), and you’re looking too matte with your new tan. How about adding some highlight for a dewy finish and achieve that true summer glow? Nothing compliments your tan more than a few swipes of highlighter to your cheekbones, tip of the nose, the inner corners of your eyes, under the brow bone, cupid’s bow, above the brow (why not?), and the collarbone and shoulders to really give off a dewy appearance. There are tons of highlighters to choose from, but not just any of them will succeed in giving you a dewy glow. We’ve picked out our top five favorite highlighters that don’t let anyone down. Find out which of these is best for you!

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, $38, sephora.com

Their bestselling, creamy highlighter is known to be highly pigmented to highlight your high points. The formula is enriched with ultra-fine, luminescent pearls that absorb, reflect, and even refract light to give you that natural glow. While it’s a pressed powder, this unique formula blends pigments with liquids, creating a creamy feel that applies on smoothly with a silky finish.