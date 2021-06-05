Although bone-straight hair was all the rage in the 2000s and 2010s, curls are finally starting to make a comeback. Since many of us have been grabbing our straighteners or swearing by keratin treatments for years, we’ve often got to the point where we’ve forgotten what our natural do even looks like. This means many of us are completely lost when it comes to managing our naturally wavy or coily locks when we finally let our follicles breathe and be themselves. Fortunately, there are many items on the market that will help your hair maintain a healthy, bouncy look. Here are 5 Great Products for Naturally Curly Hair.

1. Briogeo – Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

With all natural vegan ingredients, this sulfate free shampoo/conditioner set restores much needed moisture within curls by nourishing their essential oils. It also enhances shine and eliminates frizz without sacrificing the curl’s definition and bounce. Although the brand is on the high-end side price wise, the expense will prove to be worth it considering the amount of product. The purchase also won’t have to be made very often, especially since the vast majority of curly hair owners aren’t supposed to be reaching for their shampoo every day.

2. Drybar – The Bouncer Diffuser

Although air drying is optimal when it comes to minimizing heat damage that dries up curls, if blow drying cannot be avoided, then make sure to use a diffuser. These gadgets are designed to redirect airflow to disperse over the entirety of your hair, reducing heat damage, while its spiky design allows ringlets to maintain their shape. The Drybar Bouncer Diffuser is unique because it is known to work quickly while still being gentle on your hair, and attaches to most blow dryers.

3. Denman Brush -D3 Original Styler, 7 Row

Many curl aficionados have been warned against the dangers of brushes, especially paddle brushes when it comes to their locks due to the breakage, and the often ridiculously volumized poofball mess it can create with its texture. However, there is one brush on the market that is specifically designed for curly hair. Meant to be used as a definer instead of a de-tangler, the Denman brush works best on wet hair. Make sure to section your hair and brush it downward from the root, and remember, scrunching is your best friend!

4. Redken – Curvaceous Full Swirl Curly & Wavy Hair Cream Serum

All curly hair owners know what it’s like to love their texture after initially air drying, but struggle to figure out what to do when their locks become depleted and crimped on the third or fourth day. This can prove especially difficult considering most products geared towards curls are to be applied on damp hair only. However, this serum is perfect for touch ups on dry hair throughout the week, making your style look as fresh as it was on day one.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Unsplash, Sephora, Drybar, Amazon, & Redken