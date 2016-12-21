Now that winter is in full swing, it’s time we start to change our beauty routine to fit the season. Luckily, there are thousands of products that cater to various needs, making it easier to change up our beauty products. This past summer, matte lipsticks were all the rage, but now that the wind is picking up and the temperatures are dropping, our lips are begging to be anything but dry. As we’re in the middle of gift-giving season, our wallets are begging for mercy too, so we gathered our top 5 moisturizing lipsticks under $25! Read on to find your favorite lipstick this season.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick, $3, target.com

Containing key ingredients for moisture, Shea and Vitamin A, C, & E, this lipstick will last long and provide comfort while keeping your lips velvety, soft, and hydrated. A complete steal at just $3 each!

MAC Mineralize Rich Lipstick, $23, MACcosmetics.com

If you’re treating yourself or a friend, this lightweight lipstick is worth it. Instantly feel nourished lips with a 77-mineral moist complex that lasts for six hours and smoothes lips with a shiny, luminous finish.

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick, $6.99, ulta.com

Another drugstore steal! Choose from an assortment of rich colors and feel Vitamins A, C, & E working on your lips instantly.

Butter London Moisture Matte Lipstick, $22, butterlondon.com

I know what you’re thinking: a matte moisturizing lipstick? Fear not with Butter London’s triple butter complex formula! Slide this on and reap the moisturizing benefits while pulling off a velvety, matte finish.

RealHer Moisturizing Lipstick, $18, realher.com

RealHer’s Moisturizing Lipstick is enriched with Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Jojoba Seed Oil, leaving your lips as soft as a baby’s bottom, with a creamy satin finish look. Even better, they are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and gluten, while remaining natural and cruelty-free. To top it off, if you end up not liking the items you ordered, you can exchange them with no need to return or ship back!

5 Moisturizing Lipsticks Under $25: Photos Courtesy of Target, MAC Cosmetics, Butter London, Ulta, and RealHer. Featured image courtesy of Rimmel London