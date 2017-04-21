5 Must-Try Items from Starlooks

The Starlooks story is touching to us all— Marci Star, founder of Starlooks, was approached by a mother and daughter while doing what she loves: applying makeup on clients and enhancing their beauty. Noticing the daughter’s, Kenya, vitiligo, she immediately thought they had spotted vitiligo on her hands and wrists as well. It turns out that wasn’t the reason for their approach, but Marci’s talent that attracted them. For a long time, Marci would help make Kenya and others feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. Since then, Marci has helped both men and women feel comfortable in their skin by providing high-quality makeup and sending positive messages worldwide.



If you are as inspired as we are, check out these five must-try Starlook items. With every purchase, a portion of proceeds goes to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, providing safety and assistance to women in need.

Artist Edition – Luxe Longwear Eye Liner Pens ($19)

According to the Starlooks website, “The Luxe Longwear Eye Pen is the ONLY eyeliner you will ever use again.” With a luxurious formula that provides intense, pigmented black lines and comes with a dual-sided feature, you can create precise and unique lines that last you all throughout the day!