5 Reasons to Add Charcoal to Your Beauty Routine

We constantly search for an all-in-one miracle product that shrinks pores, reduces acne, and makes us look younger. Instead, we often empty our wallets for a plethora of products that promise us these benefits but don’t deliver. But what if I told you that with as little as $3, you could purchase one product that addresses these skincare needs and more? Dr. Margarita Lolis, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic, medical dermatologist, and a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, has five reasons why you should add charcoal to your beauty routine.

Shrink Your Pores

Sweat can trap dirt and bacteria into your pores, which causes them to expand and appear larger. Use activated charcoal to remove impurities and minimize pores. “The key here is you want to allow enough time for the charcoal to do its thing,” said Dr. Lolis. This can be done effectively with a charcoal face mask. Try the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores. “Don’t scrub, and be sure to rinse with lukewarm water,” she said.

Reduce Oily Skin

Activated charcoal contains properties that absorb excess oil. You can use it daily to mattify oily skin or use it moderately to balance oil production for dry to normal skin types. “People with normal to dry skin should use charcoal once or twice a week to avoid drying out your skin,” said Dr. Lolis. “People with oily skin can use a combination of an activated charcoal soap daily, then a mask twice per week.” Try the Yes to Tomatoes Activated Charcoal Bar Soap for a gentle, daily cleanse.

For those who can’t afford laser or light therapy, or simply want an at-home solution for acne, charcoal will help fade scars over time.

Exfoliate

Remove dead surface cells and lift deep impurities with an activated charcoal face cleanser like the Shamanuti Activated Charcoal Cleanser to reveal a smooth, more youthful appearance. “You get the deep clean, plus the surface clean,” said Dr. Lolis. “If you’re not the type to get professional facials twice monthly, a face cleansing regimen with activated charcoal is a great at-home option to achieve that deeper clean.”

Calm Breakouts and Lighten Acne Scarring

Anti-inflammatory properties found in activated charcoal soothe acne-prone skin and prevent the likelihood of future flare-ups. When used consistently, it lightens acne scarring by gently lifting layers of darkened, dead skin. “For those who can’t afford laser or light therapy, or simply want an at-home solution for acne, charcoal will help fade scars over time,” said Dr. Lolis. “The key is to stick with it.”

Improve Signs of Aging

“Whenever you are exfoliating the skin and accomplishing a deeper clean, wrinkles decrease and a supple skin rejuvenation occurs,” said Dr. Lolis. Improve skin’s texture with an activated charcoal face mask. Since skin tends to lose moisture as you age, avoid dry patches during application. “Aging skin tends to be dryer, so it’s important to use charcoal on the oilier areas of our skin, as opposed to everywhere,” she said.

5 Reasons to Add Charcoal to Your Beauty Routine: Featured image courtesy of Mint Skin/Facebook