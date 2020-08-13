5 Reasons Why Your Skin Is Showing Signs of Aging: Can It Be Reversed?

Today we want to share 5 reasons why your skin is showing signs of aging. Skin aging is influenced by both intrinsic and extrinsic factors. While some consumers are more genetically predisposed to early aging than others, everyone is also subject to the consequences of their lifestyle choices, and even those who avoid activities known to induce rapid skin aging will eventually start looking their age. Those who want to put off the inevitable for as long as possible can read on to find out about five causes of skin aging and what to do about them.

Collagen Breakdown

Consumers’ skin begins to lose collagen while they are still quite young—before most even start to experience signs of skin aging. However, the process accelerates as people age, with post-menopausal women experiencing an incredible 40% loss of collagen during the first few years of menopause. That doesn’t mean all hope is lost, though. There are plenty of products and supplements available to help reduce collagen loss and even reverse it.

The most important step to take is to find a high-quality lotion that will protect against collagen loss. Women can find cbd lotion online and incorporate it into their skincare regimes alongside other products intended to reverse the visual signs of aging. Consider incorporating topicals high in vitamin C and E and retinoids to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen. Remember that, while intrinsic aging can’t be prevented, consumers willing to invest the time and effort can wage successful wars against extrinsic aging to keep their skin looking younger for longer.

Sun Exposure

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light accounts for around 90% of premature skin aging and damage, including skin cancer. Put simply, spending too much time in the sun is harmful to the skin. It causes what is known as photoaging, which occurs slowly over the course of years to produce undesirable cumulative results.

With each unprotected exposure to the sun, the skin loses more of its ability to repair itself. This allows damage, including collagen and elastin breakdown, to accumulate over time, and sun-exposed skin develops wrinkles and becomes loose or leathery.

The best way to avoid UV light damage to the skin is to stay out of the sun during the brightest times of the day. Health-conscious consumers should also make a point of applying sunscreen every time they go outside for more than a few minutes, even if it’s cloudy out or the weather isn’t very hot. The sun can still cause damage on cloudy days.

Free Radical Damage

Free radicals are tiny, highly reactive molecules that can cause damage to many cells in the body, including skin cells. They do their damage by bonding to other atoms or molecules, which results in oxidative stress. Oxidative stress weakens cells and tissues, causing premature skin damage.

The problem is, free radicals are everywhere. They can be found in foods, medicines, water, and the air, and are even produced by the body as a byproduct of metabolism. Some of the most common causes of excessive oxidative stress include air pollution, UV radiation, poor nutrition, smoking, drinking alcohol, and exposure to pesticides. Consumers can limit their exposure to free radicals through lifestyle choices like quitting smoking and drinking and wearing sunscreen, but they can’t eliminate it entirely.

The best way to protect against oxidative stress is to consume plenty of antioxidants. These compounds can be found in food, supplements, and skincare products. They work by binding to free radicals, preventing them from causing damage to healthy cells. When looking for new skincare products, supplements, or foods to incorporate into a healthy diet, look for antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, turmeric, green tea extract, sea buckthorn, and astaxanthin.

Inflammation

Inflammation is a natural process that protects the body against pathogens like bacteria and viruses and initiates the tissue healing process. In the short term, it’s a healthy defense mechanism against chemicals, pollutants, and pathogens. When inflammation becomes chronic, though, it can become a serious problem.

Chronic inflammation contributes to skin sensitivity, redness, and irritation. It also promotes premature skin aging. When exposed to a triggering stimulus, skin cells produce inflammatory hormones known as cytokines and chemokines. These hormones can cause vasodilation or activate nerve cells. They also trigger immune cells to migrate to the skin, where they produce even more inflammatory hormones, free radicals, and chemicals, all of which can cause further damage.

Those with chronic inflammation problems have a few options for treating them. They can investigate synthetic immunosuppressive drugs, or they can purchase botanically based products that harness the power of nature to fight inflammation. Curcumin, found in turmeric, is one of the most effective botanical compounds for treating skin inflammation. Other helpful compounds include quercetin, found in apples; epigallocatechin gallate, found in green tea; bisabolol, found in chamomile; and resveratrol, found in wine.

Glycation

Glycation reduces the ability of the skin’s proteins to function normally, so it is strongly associated with extrinsic aging. It occurs when the body produces excess glucose molecules, usually after eating sugar, which binds to collagen and elastin to create a chemical bridge between the proteins. The glycated fibers become rigid, leading to cracked, thin skin associated with premature aging.

The best way to avoid glycation is to reduce sugar intake. When consumers eat less sugar, their bodies produce fewer glucose molecules. It’s most important to avoid refined sugars, but even natural sugars found in honey, maple syrup, agave, and many fruits can also be harmful when consumed in large quantities. Those concerned about their skin need to balance consuming plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables with monitoring sugar intake.

The Bottom Line

While genetics play a role in determining how consumers’ skin will age, extrinsic factors like sun exposure, diet, air pollution, and lifestyle choices all have a much stronger link to premature aging. That’s good news since it means that consumers can take steps to effectively reduce the visible signs of aging and keep their skin looking its best without expensive medical interventions.

