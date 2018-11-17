It’s not just the bride anymore who gets noticed and needs to work towards having beautiful and glowing skin for her wedding day. The spotlight and the thunder is equally shared by the groom, so if you’re about to say ‘i do’, then it’s time for you to give a little attention to your skin as well.

You may be months or weeks away from the big day, but it’s never too late to start taking care of your skin for some before heading down the isle. Here are 5 skin care tips for the groom to-be to take care and prep their skin for the day they tie the knot.

Know Your Skin

Before you can even get down to taking care of your skin, you need to know what is your skin? What kind of skin do you have, matters a lot when you’re opting for any skin care products or treatments. To know your skin type, pay a visit to a dermatologist, who will be able to give you a detailed analysis of your skin type and may also be able to help you out with your skin care tips.

To find out at home whether you have an oily, dry or normal skin, just dab a tissue paper on your face, first thing in the morning. If you see that the tissue paper has absorbed oil, that means you have an oily skin. If it hasn’t absorbed any oil, then you have a dry skin. If you have a combination of both, then you only have an oily T- zone.

Skin Care Regime

Once you’ve identified your skin type, start a regular skin care regime with cleansing, toning and moisturizing being the major components of it. You should wash your face at least twice a day. If you have an oily skin, make sure you don’t use products that are highly moisturizing because this might just clog your pores further.

For an oily skin, use an astringent at least thrice a week. For a dry skin, use a good quality moisturizer which will keep your skin well moisturized and healthy.

If you are exposed to the sun a lot, then make sure that you use a high SPF sunscreen. Also, whenever you step outdoors in the sun, make sure you’ve got your sunscreen on.

Facials and Spa Treatments

Getting a facial and spa treatment for your skin is no longer a ‘girly’ thing. More and more grooms, each year, are opting for facial massages and spa treatments to get a glowing skin for their wedding day. You can go for some exfoliation and cleansing facial treatments which will cleanse your face of all the dirt, clogged pores and blackheads. It will also make you feel relaxed and take away all the stress from your face, leaving it absolutely glowing for the big day.

Any kind of tiredness or uneven skin tone will disappear from your face with a good facial massage and spa treatment.

Foods and Nourishment

What goes into your body, will come out on the face. Clogged pores are also caused by oily and greasy foods. So if your ideas for a stag do will include a lot of drinking and junk foods, then you need to give your skin enough time and healthy drinks to detox your body. Add more vegetables and fruits to your daily diet for a healthy body and skin. Olive oil, salmon, carrots are known to be beneficial to skin.

Keep drinking lots of water daily to keep your body hydrated and detox. Green tea and fresh juices will help you stay refreshed and also detox your body.

Exercise and Sleep

A regular workout or exercise regime is known to manage stress quite effectively. So take out an hour or so daily for a workout regime. Workout also burns sugar and calories which may cause clogged pores and acne, so it’s always good to have a workout schedule in place.

Sleeping on time as the body clock demands it and having an adequate sleep is also important for a healthy skin. Ensure you are sleeping at the right time at night and getting at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Conclusion

Taking care of your skin has a lot to do with taking care of your body. If you’re taking good care of your body in terms of your diet, daily exercise, sleep and daily hydration, then the additional attempts like facial and spa treatments will have extra benefits on your already healthy skin. We hope you liked our 5 skin care tips for the groom to-be.

Images provided by Pixabay CC License