5 Stunning Eyeshadows For That Crimson Autumn Look

Just like every other season, autumn comes with its own scents, looks, and colors. You step outside, take in the cool, crisp air, and admire the leaves beautifully changing colors on the trees. The deep reds, oranges, and browns are so gorgeous that wearing them on our eyes is what any makeup lover needs during this time of the year.

What’s more enchanting than smoking out your eyes with rich shades of reds or deep tones of browns? The colors of autumn are inviting and wearing any of its shades will have you blending right into the atmosphere; that’s why we need them all.

Cosmetic brands almost never let the fall season slip away so easily. By taking advantage of the gorgeous season, brands turn the fall colors into shadows and complement these colors with even more charming shades, creating the perfect palette to wear throughout the coming months. There are tons of palettes to choose from, but we picked out our top five favorites for you to consider.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette, $42, sephora.com

It’s clear that almost everyone knows about this palette and just how amazing it is. Anastasia Beverly Hills came out with this essential eyeshadow collection with 14 shades in neutral to berry tones. From earthy yellows to shimmery golds with a metallic finish, these shadows are high-pigmented — they are also fade-resistant.

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54, sephora.com

If fiery reds are what you’re looking for, then this palette is what you need. The Naked Heat palette from Urban Decay features 12 amber-hued neutrals including warm browns, burnt oranges, and rich siennas. Smoke out your eyes with any of their smooth red-brown mattes or glimmering coppers and deep bronzes. Each shade blends precisely with a velvet texture and ultimate staying power, making the perfect sunset or crimson eye look.

Colourpop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette, $16, colourpop.com

For Colourpop’s first ever fixed 12-pan palette, it’s stunning. The palette features the hottest shades from brick red to pale peachy nude to deep reddish brown. Each shade is highly pigmented and applies on evenly, feels ultra-velvety, and leaves your skin silky. Whether the finish is matte or metallic, they will always blend out perfectly to achieve smokey warm tones.

Morphe 35OM – 35 Color Matte Nature Glow, $22.99, morphebrushes.com

If this palette doesn’t scream autumn, then nothing does. Morphe’s Color Matte Nature Glow says it all with their warm-toned shades resembling colors straight from a forest during fall. Every shade is creamy, highly pigmented, and blends together perfectly. Also, each color is a matte finish for those deep smokey looks.

Juvia’s Place Nubian Eyeshadow Palette, $28, juviasplace.com

Juvia’s Place is well-known for their amazing eyeshadow palettes. Their Nubian palette features four transition mattes and eight shimmery pearl-textured colors that are breathtaking to wear during this season. The colors on the palette are essential neutral colors such as sandy nude, rich brown, and their reddish brown shimmer finish. Just like their other palettes, this one is highly pigmented and blends flawlessly.

5 Stunning Eyeshadows For That Crimson Autumn Look: Featured image courtesy of Colourpop