5 Ultra-light Face Masks You Have to Try

Increasing time spent outdoors helps you achieve the bronzed glow you’ve yearned for all winter. However, the excessive sun exposure can leave skin looking and feeling dehydrated, irritated, and aged. Reverse signs of sun damage with these five ultra-light, replenishing face masks.

Intense Hydration, $14.19, target.com

This intense hydration mask provides all the moisture your skin needs after a day under the sun without the use of heavy, pore-clogging ingredients. The secret? Burt’s Bees uses botanical clary sage to regulate the skin’s natural oil production, which makes this mask ideal for all skin types. Use this twice a week in combination with your skincare routine, or in place of your anti-aging serum; its natural ingredients reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.