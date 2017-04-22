6 Ways Your Beauty Routine Impacts the Environment

As we approach Earth Day 2017, it’s time for all of us to take a critical look at our own personal impact on the beautiful planet we call home. Though you may not know it, your beauty routine is one of the ways you regularly impact the planet, good or bad. From packaging to ingredients, these are 6 things about your beauty regimen and the products you use that may be hurting Mother Earth so you can knock it off and protect our planet!

1. Toxic Chemicals

Though this is a broad category, it’s important to know what you’re putting on and in your body. So many modern beauty products are chock full of dangerous, toxic chemicals that can potentially cause a whole host of health issues, from rashes to reproductive issues. A good rule of thumb is this: if you can’t pronounce an ingredient, stay away from it (or at least Google it!). When you bathe, wash your face, or swim in the ocean, these chemicals leak into the environment and affect a much larger ecosystem than just yourself. Bottom line? Read those labels!