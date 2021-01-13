Today we want to share 7 bad habits that will lead to tooth loss in a few years. Research is already under the way in the UK, the United States, and Canada to find ways to naturally regenerate tooth enamel and dentin (the tissue that predominantly consists of teeth). Scientists have managed to make significant progress in this direction. But so far it is still far from the invention of the technology of restoring teeth by the forces of the body.

In other words, it will take a long time before we will be able to grow teeth on our own after their loss or damage. Therefore, their safety should be treated with special care. In this article, you will find out what should not be done with the teeth to avoid damage to them.

7 Habits To Give Up For Better Oral Health

Having snow-white teeth adds to the beauty of a person. Now imagine a person with broken or a few teeth! Yes, our teeth are an important part of the body without which we will face not only eating problems but also a lack of confidence. Now we are introducing the bad habits that you should get rid of right now!

Nail Biting

Nail plates are softer than enamel. But the potential danger of this negative habit lies not only in mechanical damage to the protective layer of the teeth. The fact is that bacteria are constantly present under the nails in large quantities.

Once in the mouth, they begin to multiply actively. If the teeth have carious shells or microcracks in the enamel, the pathogenic microflora fills them and destroys hard tissues in the course of its life.

Aesthetics and etiquette are equally good reasons for breaking this habit. Those who do not want to lose their teeth should stop biting or eating the nails. It is not a healthy habit.

Drinking Alcohol

It is one of the bad habits that ruin the physical and mental health of a person. The oral health of a person is also no exception. Nothing is safe from the harmful content of alcohol. Many people are not even aware of the side effects of alcohol which also include oral cancers.

Alcohol is one of the most common reasons for many teeth problems. If a person continues to consume alcohol excessively, he/she is at greater risk of losing the teeth permanently. Therefore, for better oral health you need to get rid of this bad habit as soon as possible.

Drinking Coffee

Many people know that coffee can stain the teeth. But still many people are not ready to give up this addiction to caffeine. Moreover, sugar content in it can further accelerate the damage. The damage starts from dullness and yellowness of teeth. It further leads to tooth decay.

If this problem remains untreated, there are high chances that you will lose the teeth. It is such a treasure which if you lose is not easy to recover. Having good oral health boosts the confidence of a person.

Using Teeth As A Tool

The force of compression of the jaws of the average person reaches 80 kilograms per square centimeter. This gives some reason to use teeth as pliers, adjustable or wrenches, openers, scissors, and other tools.

Even though many are successful at this, you should not use your teeth for anything other than biting and chewing food. Otherwise, you risk not only not completing your plans, but also losing a tool that, as you already know, will not recover on its own.

Giving Preference To Solid Snacks

There is hardly a person who does not like crunching with crackers, nuts, or carrots. Many people prefer hard types of sweets, dried roach, and several other delicacies that are fraught with potential danger to teeth. These are solid foods, biting of which can lead to the chipping of pieces from the teeth or the appearance of cracks in the body.

If you are not ready to give up such delicacies, try to grind them beforehand. And during the chewing process, do not apply too much force to squeeze the jaws and be careful.

Improperly Selecting The Hygiene Products

Toothbrushes are especially dangerous in this context. The uninitiated ordinary people choose them for color, price, shape, and other factors that have nothing to do with dental health. Toothbrushes are often too hard and not everyone knows how to use them correctly.

As a result, the enamel is worn out and the gums are injured. Some people aggravate the situation with home bleaching, using baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and other available remedies. As a result of such experiments, few manage to achieve the desired result, but the condition of the teeth worsens in almost all.

Therefore, do not become a dentist yourself. Such practices might damage the teeth permanently and you will not be able to grow new ones. It is better to visit a dentist than experimenting with your teeth at home.

Grinding Your Teeth

Tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the body, but it also has tensile strength. When a person periodically grinds his/her teeth, the enamel will wear off over time. Dentin is exposed and teeth become defenseless against the destructive effects of organic acids, food dyes, pathogenic microflora, and other destructive factors.

This habit is harmful to health for several reasons, but, regardless of them, it must be fought. It will not only save your teeth but also relationships with people from your social circle.

Conclusion

This is not a complete list of threats to teeth, but eliminating at least them significantly increases the chances that you will retain the functionality and visual appeal of the dentition for a long time. To ensure this, remember to visit your dentist and perform professional hygiene at least every six months.

Also, do not try to self-medicate dental problems at home. They can further accelerate the damage. Therefore, visit a dentist before it’s too late.

