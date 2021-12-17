Today we want to share 7 tips for choosing the right eyelash extension style. Eyelash extensions are one of the most popular beauty trends of today. They are especially in demand among women from all ethnicities and cultures. With this type of beauty enhancement, you will be able to achieve the look that you want. It is also safe to use, and your natural eyelashes will be left undamaged. You can also choose between various types of Lashify eyelash extensions. Here are tips for choosing the right one:

Take note of your eyelash length and volume.

Before deciding on a type of eyelash extension style, you should first know how long and thick your natural lashes are. You can quickly assess this by simply looking at your own eyes in the mirror or asking a trusted person to help you.

Choose the style according to your face shape.

You can choose between individual and cluster two eyelash extension styles. Individual lashes are better used by those with small eyes and round faces. Cluster lashes look good on oval-shaped faces and full eyes.

Consider your coloring.

Another thing that you should consider before choosing a type of eyelash extension is the color of your eyes. For reddish eyes, you should choose a red eyelash extension; for brown eyes, you can choose a brown one like champagne or chocolate. You should look for a black or a dark brown one for blue eyes.

Don’t pick the wrong type of coating.

Many people nowadays tend to use waterproof lash extensions, which are not safe because they can cause damage to your lashes. So, make sure that you pick a type of eyelash extension that is not too wet.

Consider the thickness of your natural lashes.

You can use bristle-lash extension for those whose existing eyelashes are too thin to get the perfect look. On the other hand, those with thick lashes can choose the monofilament or monofil tip.

Take into consideration how long you’ll wear the extensions.

The length of time that you will use the extensions will be determined by the type of extensions that you are going to choose. For short-term usage, you can take clusters and monofilaments. For extended usage, monofil tips and individual lashes can also work well for you.

Keep in mind your budget.

Take note of how much you’re willing to spend for the extensions. This is important since it will determine the type of extensions you can have, and you will also have a better idea of what price range that works best for you.

As you can see, choosing the right eyelash extension style will be something that you should not take lightly. Make sure that you consider the things mentioned above before making a decision. The best choice for you is the one that comes with a variety of benefits.

Your lashes are extremely important. They can make or break your look, so you must have the right kind of eyelashes to use. Choosing the wrong eyelash extension will not only make you look odd, but it could also lead to makeup mishaps and eyes that are irritated.

