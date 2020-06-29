If you’re thinking about liposuction surgery, make sure you look at your options. Here are 8 body-shaping solutions to consider instead of liposuction. These are great alternatives that might be a better choice for you. Liposuction and tummy tucks still reign as the top surgical cosmetic procedures. In 2018 alone, nearly 400,000 procedures were performed. The numbers have increased since 2017, and they’re still increasing today.

However, non-invasive liposuction alternatives are getting popular, too. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recorded a total of 376,962 procedures in the same year. Both procedures are invasive, so they can disqualify a lot of patients for many reasons. These people turn to alternatives to still obtain their desired outcome.

What are these alternatives to liposuction? Find out all about them below and see if they’re the right fit for you.

CoolSculpting

More often than not, people consider alternatives to liposuction with no surgery first. Although liposuction is a common procedure, people may still get unnerved at the thought of a tube getting inserted into their bodies.

Some patients are also not good candidates for surgery. This is only one of the many things to consider before liposuction. CoolSculpting can be an alternative if those are your concerns. It’s a non-invasive procedure that a doctor can perform right in their office. A session lasts for about 30 to 60 minutes, and there’s little to no recovery time.

It’s great for targeting body fat in the belly, flanks, thighs, and upper arms. It may also work on double chins. What it does is freeze the fat in a process called cryolipolysis. A suction will attract the fat cells and direct them to the cooling device. This will then crystallize the fat cells, which will then break apart and die.

The body will break down these dead cells, and the liver will flush them out. This occurs over some time – sometimes in as little as three weeks. But you may have to wait for several months to see the full effect of CoolSculpting. That said, it doesn’t provide an immediate, dramatic effect, unlike liposuction. You may have to undergo multiple sessions to get the look you want.

UltraShape

UltraShape is a device that uses ultrasound to target fat. It’s like CoolSculpting in that it’s a non-invasive procedure. Instead of freezing fat cells, though, it vaporizes them.

This procedure sends pulses of ultrasound energy into the fat under the skin. This creates steam pockets within the cells, rupturing them from within. It doesn’t affect your nerves, skin, blood vessels, and the surrounding body tissue.

This also gives you natural-looking fat loss as your body flushes out the cells. You can see some results in 2 weeks, but drastic results will show after 3 to 4 sessions with 2-week intervals. UltraShape is great for targeting belly fat. They also work on the love handles, thighs, butt, hips, and upper arms.

A session lasts for about an hour, and you don’t need anesthesia or any topical numbing agents. There’s also no downtime, but there are a few minor side effects, like mild swelling and soreness in the area treated. These will go away on their own in a few days.

Liposonix

This procedure also uses ultrasound, but instead of waves of ultrasound energy, it uses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) energy. This energy heats fat cells to reach above 56°C (132°F). This then destroys them without damaging the surrounding tissue, including the dermal layer.

The body disposes of the targeted adipose tissue by metabolizing it and then flushing it out. This occurs of 8 to 12 weeks, so that’s when you’ll see the full results of this treatment. A single session can produce great results. Liposonix claims that it has an average reduction of around 1 inch (2.5 cm) in the waistline.

Liposonix is a safe procedure, but you might experience some discomfort. You may feel sensations of heat or coldness, some tingling, or prickling. Depending on your pain tolerance level, it may be moderate or high level. Look for a doctor that can customize a pain management strategy for you to minimize discomfort.

There should be no downtime, but you may experience bruising, slight pain, and redness after treatment. Any side effect should resolve within 2 weeks, however.

Vanquish

Vanquish also uses heat to destroy fat cells, but it uses radio frequency (RF) instead. It heats up to a lower degree, as well – it gradually heats up to 46°C while keeping the skin unaffected.

What sets this apart is that it uses a wide device that hovers over your body. This allows for the targeting of a larger area without coming in contact with your skin. It’s designed to work on your love handles and belly area, so it’s a great alternative to a tummy tuck and liposuction.

This non-invasive procedure also relies on the body’s natural system to get rid of the dead cells. For that reason, you might not see the real results until a few weeks later. Because it uses heat, you might feel some warmth during the treatment. Aside from that, however, you shouldn’t feel any discomfort or pain.

A procedure only lasts for about 30 minutes. You might need to get 4 to 5 treatments, depending on your case.

Cellfina

Cellfina is another non-surgical treatment, although it uses a small needle that goes beneath the surface of the skin. It’s dubbed the cellulite killer because it targets the root cause of the small waves of fat. To know how it works, let’s discuss what causes these “dimples” of fat first. The skin has bands of connective tissue that pull them down.

Sometimes, however, fat builds up around these bands, which bulk up the skin. This creates the appearance of dimples and what we call cellulite.

Cellfina works by inserting a tiny, vibrating blade near the dimple. This blade divides the band, releasing its hold on that area of the skin. The skin bounces back in around 3 days.

The doctor repeats this procedure for every dimple. In an hour, a doctor can target around 25 dimples. You may feel some moderate pain during a session, but there should be no bleeding. It has minimal bruising as a side effect. You may want to take it easy for 24 hours after the procedure, but it shouldn’t interfere with your daily life.

Zerona

Zerona works by using low-level laser technology to emulsify the fat cells and empty its contents. Unlike other procedures so far, it doesn’t damage the fat tissue in any way.

This treatment liquefies the targeted cells with cold laser technology, which uses a low level of light that doesn’t produce enough heat to affect the body tissue. It disrupts the membrane of the cells, which then creates a pore. This then causes the fatty material to leak out.

The lymphatic system will then finish the job by absorbing it. The result is the shrinkage of fat cells instead of death.

Zerona is a great way to lose fat on the waist, hips, and thighs. Adding to that, you can also have it done on your neck, chest, arms, knees, ankles, and back fat. To see its full effects, you must undergo 6 sessions. It’s a 40-minute procedure – 20 minutes while lying on your back and then 20 minutes on your stomach. It’s quick and painless; you shouldn’t feel any sensation during treatment. Afterward, there should be no side effects, as well.

Kybella

If your only problem is a double chin, you may want to consider Kybella first before liposuction. It’s an invasive treatment, too, since it uses needles to deliver the injectable. Even so, it has zero prep time, and there’s no downtime, as well.

It uses synthetic deoxycholic acid. It’s a naturally occurring molecule in the body that breaks down and metabolizes fat. In high concentrations, its results become more noticeable. Since it’s natural, it synthesizes well in the body.

It only takes about 30 minutes, and if you’re worried about pain, your doctor can apply a topical numbing agent. The number of sessions depends on your goals, but the results are permanent. You usually don’t have to repeat the procedure once you’re already satisfied.

SmartLipo

SmartLipo is the closest to liposuction than the other alternatives because it also suctions out the fat. The only difference is that it uses laser energy to liquefy fat before suctioning it out.

All the liposuction alternatives above rely on the body to flush out the fat they liquefy or destroy. In this procedure, a doctor inserts a tiny fiber that blasts low-level laser into the fat deposits. The cannula then removes the liquefied fat.

It’s a clean, almost pain-free procedure that results in less bruising and swelling. The heat from the laser also has an added benefit of tightening the skin. It stimulates collagen production around the area. Scarring is minimal, and the recovery period is shorter than traditional liposuction. Patients opt to take a few days off to rest. However, the results might take a few months to show, unlike liposuction.

Which of These Liposuction Alternatives is for You?

Remember that the right procedure for you depends on individual factors. It’s better to talk with your doctor to discuss all the liposuction alternatives before deciding on the right one. You should consider safety above all else. Still, don’t hesitate to go for the one that will give you the results you’re looking for. If you need more tips, feel free to browse our blog posts right here, right now.

