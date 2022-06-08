Today we want to share 8 excellent ways to look younger. There are many ways to look bright and beautiful, whether you opt for bold eyeshadow or a loud look-at-me wardrobe. But, all the fancy clothes in the world can’t help[ you maintain a youthful glow as you slowly (but surely) get older every day.

For those who thought they’d be forever young, this can come as quite the shock, and many people struggle to age as well as they’d like to. Some people even feel that the signs of aging are unavoidable, but that isn’t always the case, which is why you see plenty of middle-aged people still looking fresh. And who’s to say you can’t do the same? Here are eight excellent ways to look younger.

Protect Yourself From the Sun

Whenever you search for ways to look young, you’ll always find something about how continuous sun exposure is bad for you. For many, this sounds like sacrilege. You need a good tan to feel good and look good, and the only way to do that is to be in the sun.

But, prolonged sun exposure can increase the risk of wrinkles as well as skin diseases that could have damaging effects on your body. Despite this, it’s still p[ossible to achieve the best tan safely and prevent common problems that come from too much sun. As long as you protect yourself with sunhats and sunscreen, you’ll be fine.

Thicken Your Hair

Unless you’re one of the lucky ones, your hair will thin as you get older. This applies to men and women, so you can mostly expect strands to fall out as follicles die. For those who love their hair, this can seem like the end of the world, but you can stave off the chances of hair loss.

There are many hair loss prevention products that you may have already tried, while plenty of protein and omega-3s can also help. Some even believe that cold showers are better for maintaining a full head of hair, but there is also a hair growth laser cap that stimulates the follicles and keeps them healthy, which allows you to keep your luscious locks exactly where they are.

Stay Hydrated

Keeping your skin taut is a great way to ensure you look young for as long as possible, and lots of water is the best way to do this. If you’ve not already invested in one of those bottles that motivate you to drink more, now is the time.

Besides plenty of water (and therefore, plenty of trips to the bathroom) you should also remember to moisturize your face in the morning and the evening. This helps to replenish your skin after several hours of no water and leaves everything feeling smoothie and tight.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough hours each night is also ideal for keeping your skin looking healthy. You’ve lived your wild years where the idea of going to bed before 4 AM was out of the question, and you may have the bags under your eyes to show for it.

Now, though, you’d much prefer to look good, even if you still enjoy a party or two at the weekend. Getting enough sleep will not just benefit your body. It will also benefit your mind as you won’t feel as anxious or exhausted, enabling you to hit any goal you have in mind.

Look After Your Body

Everyone needs an active outlet, whether it’s yoga, running, lifting, or sports. While it might not always feel like you’re making progress, exercise is a superb way to look and feel younger. Rather than allow your stomach to swell and neck to sag, you can keep everything as tight as possible by maintaining a consistent workout routine.

But, you can’t achieve this solely through exercise. Working out combined with a healthy diet will make things much easier to maintain. Like exercise, eating the right food will also make you feel better, giving you enough energy to stay on track.

Cut Out Harmful Substances

At the same time, it’s worth cutting out any harmful substances. Cigarettes and alcohol are the two most popular substances that many people rely on, so if you’re partial to a puff or a sip, consider taking steps to cut them out of your life.

Too much smoking will affect your teeth and fingers, and the toxins will impact the collagen that keeps your skin soft. At the same time, too much alcohol affects your sleep and is packed with empty calories, which are the last thing you want when trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Find a Style That Works For You

Besides looking after your body and mind, you should also consider what you wear and how that will impact your appearance when trying to look young. You don’t want to be a Gen Xer or Millennial that tries to keep up with Gen Z trends, so dressing your age but keeping it current is a good approach.

You probably don’t want to look like the kids anyway, which is probably for the best. Just because you’re dressing closer to your age doesn’t mean you can’t make it look good, so find styles that work for you without it feeling like you’re clinging to your youth.

Nail Down a Great Routine

The idea of order might have made you groan into your pillow when you were a teenager, but routines are the foundation of ensuring you look and feel good every day. It can start with a skincare routine recommended by dermatologists and then hit the gym or prepare a healthy lunch and dinner.

There’s still room for spontaneity, of course, but too much indulgence can hit you like a brick to the face. You aren’t as old as you once were, so you will do well to understand (and accept) your limits. Once you do, you’ll find it easier to look as young as you feel every day.

Forever Young

You quickly realize that you don’t want to be young forever, but looking young is a whole other story. By taking care of your body and your mind, you’ll be able to maintain a healthy glow and keep yourself looking as bright and beautiful as you ever have.



