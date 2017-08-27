8 Festival-Proof Beauty Buys

Anyone who has ever been to a music festival understands why festival-proof makeup is an absolute must. Whether you’re battling the desert heat in Coachella Valley or trekking through the mud and rain at Glastonbury, finding weather-proof, sweat-resistant, and still-awesome makeup is a necessary evil of the festival lifestyle. Here are my favorite festival-proof beauty products that have carried me through festivals from Chicago to the UK and back again that will transform your festival looks from tired to fab in no time!



Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30, $50

A moisturizing SPF is essential not just for everyday life, but particularly during a music festival. You’re out groovin’ all day in the sun and your skin is extra-exposed to the elements. Soft, non-sunburned skin is the base of every good makeup look, and Kiehl’s SPF 30 moisturizer is a classic, and for good reason: It works.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Patches, $30

There’s a decent chance you’re going to be indulging too much and sleeping too little at a music festival. No worries; we’ve all been there. These Skyn Iceland eye patches are the puffiness-reducing, glow-enhancing key to starting your day on the right foot.

Glossier Boy Brow, $16

This wax-based brow groomer transforms your brows from blah to fab in just a few swipes. Whether your festival aesthetic is au-naturale or super done-up, having thick, styled brows is always a great look. Best part? It takes about two seconds to apply and lasts all day.

Erborian BB Cream, $39

Having a cleaned up complexion is a compliment to any festival look. Let’s be honest; you’re going to be taking photos, and you’re going to want your skin to be glowing. This BB cream stays on FOREVER and is light enough that it doesn’t feel thick or icky if you’re in some mega heat.

NARS The Multiple, $39

Having a few multi-purpose beauty tricks up your sleeve is key for festivals. You don’t want to lug a gigantic makeup bag with you (trust me), so products that serve multiple purposes rock. This NARS Multistick comes in a million colors, so you can choose whichever one compliments your skin-tone the best. This is a great tool for adding a little color to your cheeks, lips, or lids.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, $32

When you’re dancing the night away, trekking from stage to stage, and up on your feet all day, getting a little sweaty is inevitable. Solution? Setting spray. This Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is going to keep your makeup in place and lookin’ fresh from sun up to sundown.

Garnier Micellar Extra Gentle Cleansing Wipes, $5

If you’re camping, cleansing wipes are about to become your new best friend. These are great for late nights and early mornings and will keep you from sleeping in your makeup. Being able to wipe the festival off your face at the end of the night is an essential part of the festival routine and these Garnier cleansing wipes will get the job done!

The Beauty Crop Fabulous Flocking Lashes Waterproof Mascara, $20

A long-lasting mascara is key when you can’t do touch ups during the day. Even better, this Beauty Crop Fabulous Flocking Lashes Mascara is waterproof and will NOT end up under your eyes by the end of the night. Your lashes will look naturally fab and last all night.

Read more Beauty blogs on ClicheMag.com

8 Festival-Proof Beauty Buys: Featured image photographed by Timur Emek/GC Images