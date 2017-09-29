9 Products to Combat a Stressful Semester

Once the semester begins, you may notice a shift in your schedule. Hanging out with friends, polishing your nails, or even eating and sleeping may not be able to compete with work. While work should take priority, so should your health. Whether it’s once a day, once a week, or once a month, schedule time to take care of your body and mentally unwind. Trust us; your brain, hair, nails, and skin will thank you. Rejuvenate and re-energize with one or all of these nine treats designed to make you look and feel your best.
- Whether you’re breaking out from stress or stressed from breaking out, minimize outbreaks with the Body Shop Tea Tree Face Mask. A combination of tea tree, lemon tea tree, and tamanu oils keep oily skin at bay, while lingering menthol keeps skin feeling calm and refreshed.
- Need a change of scenery? Sink into purple euphoria with the Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics Bath Bomb in “Blackberry.” Infused with bergamot and frankincense oils, this refreshing blend will awaken your mind and relax your body.
- Replace semester blues with calming nail lacquer “Check Out the Old Geysirs” from the fall/winter 2017 O.P.I. Iceland Collection.
- Uplift your senses while you work with the eucalyptus and spearmint scented Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Candle.
- Say goodbye to bags, and hello to glam with Miss Spa Glitter Gel Eye Mask. Chill in the fridge to reduce puffiness, or heat in warm water to relieve tension.
- Soothe sore muscles with a home massage made simple using the Lush Fresh Homemade Cosmetics Massage Bar in “Wiccy Magic Muscles.” Run this bar over areas of discomfort to melt peppermint, cinnamon, jojoba, and coconut oils, and cocoa and shea butters into skin for ultimate muscle relief.
- Don’t let worry damage your hair; revive and protect with the Unite 7SECONDS Masque. Once a week, use this intense moisture treatment to restore elasticity and nourish locks for healthy, silky strands.
8./9. Relieve aching muscles and improve skin’s texture and tone with the Natural Dead Sea Body Mud & Natural Bath Salt Duo. Heat body mud before application for best results. Follow with a warm water Dead Sea salt soak.
Read more Beauty posts at ClicheMag.com
9 Products to Combat a Stressful Semester: Featured image courtesy of Getty Images
What do you think?