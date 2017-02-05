9 South Korean Beauty Products You Need to Try

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last year, it’s that I love South Korean beauty products and I’m definitely not alone. The cutesy, colorful packaging may be what drew me in (and the rumors that their innovative ingredients would make my skin glow), but the quality is what has enslaved me to the SoKo beauty lifestyle. We should thank the beauty and internet gods for making it possible to have these wonderful things sent directly to our door. Known for their bizarre ingredients, powerful serums, moisture-obsession, and amazing facemasks, these are some of my favorite (soon to be yours, too) SoKo beauty products.



1. TonyMoly Sheet Masks

Okay, I know you’ve seen these around, but these sheet masks are honestly amazing. Koreans are obsessed with skin hydration, and looking at their seamless porcelain skin, I’m thinking we should be too. Whether you’re nursing dried out skin during winter or nursing a hangover, these masks will give your skin new life. They come in an array of flavors, all of which have different properties and benefits. The lemon is my favorite, and my skin looks noticeably brighter after leaving the facemask on for 20-30 minutes. Bonus: they’re cheap. Buy a bunch! Your face will thank you.

Photo Courtesy of Tony Moly | $6 for 2

2. Erborian BB Cream

I am an avid lover of BB creams. They’re the perfect product and we are lucky to have them. However, I had no idea just HOW lucky we were until I tried Erborian’s BB Cream, a gift sent to us by the beauty gods. It has a super light, no-makeup look but has amazing coverage, leaves your skin looking natural, and moisturizes like a dream. The South Koreans seriously know what they’re doing when it comes to skincare, and this BB cream proves it.

Photo Courtesy of Erborian | $39



3. Benton Snail Bee Steam Cream

I mentioned the use of bizarre, make-my-skin-glow ingredients, right? Well, this moisturizer has one of those: snail slime. I’ll be honest with you: I didn’t know there was snail slime involved when I tried this. Yet here I am, fully aware, and a worshipper of my steam cream. It uses the snail mucin to moisturize, and bee venom to boost collagen production and the skin’s healing properties. A little goes a long way and leaves you looking fresh all day.

Photo Courtesy of Soko Glam | $20



4. Son & Park Highlighter Cube

Despite being obsessed with moisture, the SK beauty industry is also very weary of oiliness, and thank goodness, because so are we. Not totally surprisingly, oily-looking skin is a cross-cultural no-no, and highlighter can sometimes enhance oiliness. We’ve all seen someone whose highlighter has gone a bit off the rails, and a lot of that has to do with poor application. Enter: the Son & Park Highlighter Cube. It never looks oily and always looks uber-natural. This highlighter is totally fool-proof and super easy to work with. It always looks fab, and you need it.

Photo Courtesy of Soko Glam | $12



5. PERIPERA Ah Much Real My Cushion Blusher: Though the name sounds like a poorly translated Korean-to-English sentence, this liquid blush is perfect. I’m a total sucker for adorable Korean packaging (which lead to my initial purchase), but I was actually sold on this because of how light it goes on and how long it stays on. Again, doesn’t look oily, and looks super natural. It’s packaged in a tube with a large cushion on the end where the blush comes through, allowing your liquid blush to have a really natural-looking application.

Photo Courtesy of Peach & Lily | $16



6. Peripera Oil Capture Pact: For anybody who has oily skin, this compact is a must. It mattifies your face immediately without giving you an ashy, powdery look. It blends into all skin tones and undoes the damage that a hot day + makeup can do (we’ve all been there). Like so many SK products, it’s small, and is perfect to bring with you on-the-go. This compact will help prevent an oil slick and keep that skin looking fresh!

Photo Courtesy of Amazon | $10



7. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist: Have I mentioned how much South Korean beauty companies value hydrated skin? Oh, I haven’t? Okay–they LOVE keeping their skin moisturized and dewy. This skin mist, which has been touted by a lot of notable beauty bloggers (and little old me) is unlike any other. It goes on and totally absorbs immediately, leaving no weird residue or wetness behind, but leaves your skin looking dewy and illuminated. Dewy and illuminated are two amazing words to have describe your skin. BE dewy and illuminated.

Photo Courtesy of Tatcha | $48



8. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: Among (many) other things, I’m also obsessed with facemasks. Just about any facemask that someone has showed me, mentioned to me, or advertised on Instagram, I’ve tried. This one is not only hilarious (it turns your face into a giant sudsy bubble) but it leaves your skin feeling taut, smooth, and looking amazing. There’s one thing I love more than a new facemask: one that works wonders. It totally cleans out your pores, gets rid of any makeup left on your skin, and leaves you looking fresher than ever. This one is a winner.

Photo Courtesy of Yamibuy | $11



9. TONYMOLY Petite Bunny Gloss Bar:If you’re a sucker for packaging, South Korean beauty products are going to seriously hurt your wallet, because they’ve nailed the cute makeup container game, and these gloss bars are no exception. These are not only adorable, but they’re award winning! They keep your lips feeling super-soft and looking super-luscious, and come in an array of colors that tint their sheer finish. At $6 bucks a pop you probably need the whole set.

Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters | $8

9 South Korean Beauty Products You Need to Try. Featured Image Courtesy of @sweetmonster_official_kr on Instagram