9 Tips To Achieve Healthy Skin

In order to achieve a natural and youthful glow, you must first follow a proper skincare routine. As we get older, our skin will begin to transform and become damaged because of factors, such as the sun. It is vital to know what products work best for you and to stick with a consistent routine because it will help the longevity of your skin. There are many things that you can do to achieve gorgeous, clear and youthful skin forever.

Drink Plenty Of Water

We must consume water daily because not only is it beneficial for our bodies, but it also keeps our skin hydrated. Water will replenish moisture onto your skin and give you a natural glow. Water also flushes out toxins from your body which gives you clear and smooth skin. If plain water is boring try adding lemons, which will increase your vitamin C intake and result in brighter skin. Make it a habit to consume at least 8 glasses of water a day and you will notice a significant change in your skin.

Wash With A Gentle Cleanser

A gentle facial cleanser will not strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, it will keep your skin moisturized. A harsh cleanser will dry out your skin and increase your sebum levels. A facial cleanser will remove dirt, oil, and bacteria from your face and prevent clogged pores. It is important to wash your face at least twice a day to ensure that your skin stays clean throughout the day.

Use A Chemical Exfoliant

Chemical exfoliants won’t irritate or damage the skin like physical exfoliants may do. They’re also much safer because they won’t spread the bacteria on your skin or cause micro tears. Chemical exfoliants work deeper into your pores to ensure that the dead skin cells are being removed completely. Although some chemical exfoliants may be expensive because they contain Lactic and Glycolic acids, which are an alpha hydroxy acid AHA and beta hydroxy acid BHA, they are worth it if you have irritated skin. One of the best products to try is Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment by Sunday Riley ($105-158 on Sephora).

Apply A Face Mask

Face masks are great to refresh your skin and keep your natural glow. You can create your own face masks or buy your favorite face mask from your local Sephora. Look for a face mask with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fruits. These will help to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. Honey and lemon is a great mask to create yourself because they both retain moisture in the skin and keep it smooth.

Take Collagen Pills

Collagen pills are great to take as a daily supplement because they rebuild your skin’s health, and reduce wrinkles and dryness. Taking collagen supplements regularly will result in softer and radiant skin.

Vitamin C Serums

Serums are great to give your skin a natural glow and brighten your complexion from hyperpigmentation and uneven skin. It is best to choose a serum that contains 10 percent vitamin C or higher to get rapid results. It also rebuilds collagen production and it’s a powerful anti-aging and antioxidant, which protects against free radicals. Vitamin C is also great for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles that are stubborn to get rid of. It is best to apply your serum before your moisturizer. Make sure to pat it on your skin, rather than rubbing it because that can cause friction and sagging skin. One of the best serums for dark spots and anti-aging is Mega-Bright Serum by Origins ($59-78 on Sephora).

Always Moisturize Your Skin

Moisture is important for your skin because it helps to put back the nutrients and keep your skin hydrated. Dry skin will continue to crack and become brittle, but when you moisturize, it will protect your skin’s elasticity. It is best to find a moisturizer that contains humectants such as water or glycerin as the first ingredient because your skin will stay hydrated all day. This is an important step for your skincare routine because creams and lotions act as a protective barrier for your skin, which prevents acne and environmental aggressors.

Apply Sunscreen Daily

The sun is the main thing that causes damage to the skin. The heat from the sun can potentially cause skin cancer, wrinkles, fine lines, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation. In order to prevent these conditions, you must wear sunscreen daily. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays which is a great way to stay youthful. It is best to apply sunscreen after you moisturize and reapply as often as you need to. One of the best sunscreens is Kiehl’s Super Fluid UV ($38-61 on Kiehls).

Sleep With A Silk Pillowcase

A silk pillowcase will protect your skin from friction because of its smooth surface. It will also keep your skin moisturized because unlike cotton, your facial products won’t seep through. Choose a pillowcase with high quality because it will last longer and prevent any signs of aging. Remember to wash your pillowcase at least once a week to remove any bacteria and prevent acne.

