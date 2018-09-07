Beauty Expert Daniel Martin, who was responsible for Meghan Markle’s gorgeous wedding look, has revealed an easy beauty secret. It’s something that you can find in just about any drug or grocery store. And it’s certainly not what you expected. Usually, we imagine the worst in cost when it comes to celeb beauty gurus. But that’s not the case. In a recent interview with E! News, Daniel Martin explained a cheap cheat to dewy, glowing skin.

How Does Daniel Martin Achieve a Natural-Looking Glow on His Clients?

“A lot of my highlighting is done with skincare,” Martin explained during last week’s Tatcha Fall Preview. Despite highlighting products being the rage, sometimes you just want a more natural look. So how do you achieve a bright and fresh glow like Markle’s? Martin says to keep it simple. “Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor. [It] will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face.” This is pretty good news for those of us looking for affordable ways to get that glow. You can find Aquaphor just about anywhere, including Amazon and other online retailers. It’s typically less than ten bucks, which makes it an even better go-to face product for your beauty regimen.

A Beauty Expert’s Cheap Cheat to Dewy, Glowing Skin. Featured Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images