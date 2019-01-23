Kaleidoscope Hair Products is a company that caters to different hair textures. Their products are great for relaxed, damaged, natural or color treated hair. I had the opportunity to try their Moisture Silk Shampoo and Moisture Silk Conditioner for myself to see just what benefits they could provide to my hair.

The Moisture Silk Shampoo contains a rich lather and it can be used as many times as you want. It is designed to nourish your hair without being too heavy, add moisture into dry and fragile hair, and hydrate your hair. What’s great about this product are the ingredients, which include Aloe Vera, Glycerin and Vitamin E. These ingredients work great for any hair texture because they provide intense moisture and strengthen your hair to retain length.

The Moisture Silk Conditioner contains shea butter which is perfect for my 4C textured hair. Not only is shea butter great for your skin, but it softens your hair and prevents breakage. A conditioner is a great way to detangle your hair because it provides slip and you are able to comb through each strand without causing damage.

When using this shampoo and conditioner, I noticed that my hair was very soft and my curls were very defined. I also noticed that my hair was moisturized afterwards, which is great because my hair needs additional moisture due to my texture. I’m excited to use this product on my next wash day and I recommend this to anyone with dry hair.

Achieve Smooth Hair With Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Featured Image Credit: iluvcolors.com