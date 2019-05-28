Do you struggle with wrinkles or fine lines? You no longer have to with Fillerina’s Dermo Replenishing Treatment. This topical treatment contains different types of Hyaluronic Acid to keep your skin plump and smooth. You will notice that your skin is brighter and tighter. This treatment will last 14 days and it is great for those who are avoiding painful injectable fillers.

This product includes 5 grades for different skin concerns. They range from different sizes and quantities of Hyaluronic Acid molecules to receive amazing results.

Grade 1 is considered if you recognize early signs of aging and it adds volume to your lip and cheek areas. Grade 5 is recommended for serious aging on the face and it penetrates deeper into your skin to eliminate wrinkles and fine lines. When applying these products you will notice smooth and supple skin. It is safe and should be used daily to see the best results.

Cost: $150 (Grade 1) – $240 (Grade 5) on www.FillerinaUSA.com

Fillerina offers creams and other treatments to help with your skin concerns:

Eye & Lip Contour Cream

932 Lips & Mouth

932 Eyes & Eyelid

Day Cream

Night Cream

Plumping Systems (932 + 932 Bio-Revitalizing)

& More

Achieve Youthful Skin with Fillerina. Featured Image Credit: fillerinausa.com