All About the Freckling Craze

What do face tattoos and summer 2017 have to do with one another? Tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow and her technique called “freckling” has become the newest beauty trend for this summer season. So, what the freck is freckling?

Based in Montreal, Rainbow began experimenting with semi-permanent tattoo freckles after she saw her friend drawing freckles on her face, according to an interview with NewBeauty. After experimenting with the technique on herself, Rainbow decided to offer the procedure in her salon, and cosmetic tattoo artists have been starting to adopt the practice.

Photo Courtesy of Gabrielle Rainbow’s Instagram

Now, the blemishes of the past have become synonymous with sun-kissed skin. According to the New York Post, the procedure costs about $250 dollars or more and leaves the patient with some facial swelling for a couple hours. Usually, the artist will use a number of different pigments enhancing any natural freckles the patient might already have. After the procedure, the patient is cautioned not to wear makeup for a couple of weeks to allow the skin time to heal. The pigment color will soften within a couple of months and the person will be left with a natural-sun kissed skin for up to three years.

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Francis Wallace/ Toronto Star

The pain is minimal, but there are some causes for concern after the procedure. For one, Rainbow told NewBeauty that finding an experienced tattoo artist is key because a puncture too deep could cause infection and certain types of ink can irritate the skin. For those looking for a more risk-free solution to achieving faux freckles, brands like Topshop have started selling freckle pencils, and a kick-starter company called “Freck Yourself” sells a triangle shaped applicator that creates freckles that lasts for up to two days. Whether you use makeup, stencils, or semi-permanent tattoos, the faux freckle trend marks modern women embracing the beauty of “imperfections” in these fast-approaching summer months.

