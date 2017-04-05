8 All-Natural Beauty Brands You Need to Try

As someone who dealt with skin issues and a plethora of allergies throughout my teens and earlier twenties, I’ve been around the makeup block. Turning totally to all-natural makeup brands was a huge challenge a few years ago, but so many organic, all-natural, cruelty-free, you-name-it brands have cropped up throughout the beauty world over the past couple of years that it’s easy as pie to make the switch nowadays. These brands will not only emphasize that natural beauty you’ve already got, but they actually work, while still treating your skin right. Win-win-win!

RMS Beauty (Need to Try: Buriti Bronzer, $28)

Founded by a beauty industry veteran and 35-year makeup artist, this company’s mission is to provide women with toxin-free makeup and all-natural options. You know who you can trust for makeup advice? A makeup artist. Their Buriti Bronzer gives you the post-sun glow you want (but struggle to achieve) and looks uber natural (because it is!).

Glossier (Need to Try: Boy Brow, $16, Cloud Paint, $18)

Founded by the bloggers behind Into the Gloss, this beauty brand focuses on all-natural products that bring out your all-natural beauty. If I was forced onto a desert island with just two makeup products, they’d without-a-doubt be my Glossier Boy Brow & Cloud Paint, hand to god.





bareMinerals (Need to Try: Mineral Veil, $22)

Now, unless you’re a makeup rookie, you’re probably familiar with Bare Minerals because they’re a total staple in the au-naturale beauty world. What you may not know is that their line has expanded massively over the past few years, and they now tote eye makeup, lip colors, and a full range of face makeup. The mineral veil is an awesome light, finishing touch to any look.



ILIA (Need to try: All of Me Multistick, $34)

With products chock full of vitamin E, avocado oil, cocoa and shea butters, and so much more, they’re all on double-duty: making you look beautiful and making your skin healthy. Need I say more? The ILIA All of Me Multistick is one of my personal faves and a staple in my makeup bag. It can go on your cheeks and lips and gives you a fresh-out-of-the sun glow (even if it IS winter in Minnesota).

Lush (Need to try: Lip Scrub, $11)

You may know them just for their bath bombs (which I recommend, always), but LUSH has so much more than bath products. One of my favorites is their all-natural lip scrubs that leave my lips soft and perfectly primed for color!

Tarte (Need to Try: Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Foundation SPF 15, $39)

Tarte specializes in cruelty-free and eco-friendly makeup products that help enhance your natural beauty while protecting and nourishing your skin. Their Amazonian Clay foundation gives you incredible coverage while keeping its beautiful, natural finish all day long.

Erborian (Need to try: BB Cream, $39)

This beauty brand combines two coveted beauty cultures: South Korean beauty and French skin care. Their BB Cream is somehow light and airy while giving amazing coverage. It’ll even out your complexion, moisturize your skin, and protect you from the sun with SPF 20.

Afterglow Cosmetics (Need to try: Perfecting Undereye Concealer, $31)

Afterglow uses all-natural, organic, all-skin-type-friendly, anti-aging ingredients in their products, and they are one of the few mineral-based brands that doesn’t load up their products with parabens and chemicals. Their Perfecting Undereye Concealer covers those pesky dark circles without risking irritation to your eyes or that sensitive under-eye skin!

