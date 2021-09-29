Amazing Fashionable Holiday Gift Guide From Filienna

Extraordinary holiday ornaments from Filienna to complete a festive and fashionable holiday look.

Festive holiday gatherings call for whimsical ornaments: but not just for the tree or the mantle. This holiday season, add a bit of warmth to cold-weather looks with the blush silver designs of Filienna. Made by women for women, the New York-based Filienna jewelry brand is known for whimsical, boho-chic designs that draw inspiration from the ancient world but with mix-and-matchable designs that are versatile and contemporary.

Filienna also makes the perfect travel jewelry, ready to dress up or down for any occasion. Miami locals can find Filienna at Faena Bazaar in Miami’s design district, while West Hollywood shoppers will discover Filienna designs at GBK Brand Bar at Kimpton La Peer Hotel. Filienna is also available online at Filienna.com.







About Filienna

The Latin word Filia means daughter; but to us, it means the daughter of Filigrana –an ancient, lost tradition of jewelry-making technique. The art of Filigrana weaves together lace-like metal threads into an intricate, swirling tapestry of jewelry.

Body art painting, most commonly known as Henna, was originated in Egyptian times as a form of art and expression.

By joining together the craft of filigree and theart of henna we introduce –Filienna. The birth of Filienna is a unique blend of craft and artistry, a complementary representation of our abilities and creativity. We are all unique, each possessing precious gifts to give to the universe and to ourselves.

It requires great strength to know our inner selves, to balance, find and embrace the inner freedom that stems from our mixed origins, and to share our deepest beauty with the world–our Filienna.

Be Free, Be You.

Images provided by Filienna.