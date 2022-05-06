An Interview with Beauty Influencer, Fiona Frills

Fiona Frills has tested the boundaries and proves that you can achieve anything you want, despite your age. When Fiona Frills isn’t creating content for her YouTube page with over 900k followers, she promotes empowerment and positivity through her skincare brand Frilliance. Fiona Frill’s work is showcased in many prominent media outlets such as Vogue Italia, Forbes, Bustle, etc. We are very fortunate to chat with her and discuss her childhood and promising future in further detail!

Thank you so much for joining Cliché today! Tell us, did you always know that you wanted to be in the beauty industry?

When I was eight years old, I always knew that makeup was what I wanted to pursue. I would rummage through my aunt’s purse and play with all her makeup. A couple of years later, I started making my own YouTube videos about hair, DIYs, and makeup tutorials. I fell in love with creating content and sharing my passion with my viewers.

You also started acting when you were younger, was that something that you enjoyed?

I find that the industry bases the people they hire strictly on looks. I love acting, but the industry can be pretty harsh. So, that is why I love YouTube. I am honest with my viewers and love producing a fun channel.

At what age did you start to pursue makeup?

I created Frilliance, my makeup brand, at age 12. At that age, I started to get acne and blemishes. I had no idea what to do, so I started buying acne products and did what any other teenager would do. Soon, I started noticing that the ingredients in these products were words I could not even pronounce. I was shocked that I was putting so many harsh chemicals on my face. So, that’s when I went to my mom and told her that I wanted to start a makeup line that could help teens feel confident in their skin.

Tell us about your makeup brand Frilliance?

I wanted to start an affordable, easy, and enjoyable brand for teens! I love things makeup, and I wanted to showcase that. Frilliance is skincare cosmetics that are for teens created by a teen. When starting the brand, I wanted the ingredients to be all-natural, focusing on teen skin. By doing so, I could find a lab close to home to be very hands-on with the products. I believe that no one better understands a teen than teens themselves! This is why I would like to help and create the most authentic products!

What is your favorite product from Frilliance and why?

Definitely Perfecting Primer + Serum. I feel that the primer is just great for your everyday skin care routine and really helps to stop breakouts and gives you glowing skin.

Being an advocate for teens, how do you spread positivity?

I feel that most teens are not understood. The years during your teenage life could be the most confusing and troubling times. I want teens to know that it is okay not to have it all figured out. As a kid, I had a hard time in school and faced learning difficulties, but surrounding yourself with positivity and believing in yourself can go a long way.

What are you excited for in the future?

Lots of things! I want to start having seminars around the country to talk about wellness, skincare for teens, and advice overall. Now, I am excited to see where Frilliance goes and how I can help more teens feel empowered and confident. I also really want to start traveling worldwide and learning about other cultures and people.

What is something that you are proud of?

As of recently, Frilliance is being sold in 500 Walmart stores worldwide! It feels so surreal knowing that my product is in stores for teens. I cannot believe that Frilliance started as just an idea and is now a part of mine and other’s everyday life.

Where can we find you on social media?

Instagram:@fionafrills

YouTube: @fionaFrills

Website: Frilliance

Read more beauty articles and interviews at ClichéMag.com