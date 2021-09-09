Answering the top 5 questions about liposuction. According to the latest reports from the medical sector, nearly 300,000 people have liposuction performed each year in America alone. It’s among the top five most highly sought-after cosmetic procedures at present, and its popularity grows with each passing year. If you’re among the hundreds of thousands of people considering this type of procedure, understanding what’s involved and the outcome you can expect is the key to making an informed decision about going ahead with the surgery. We’re here to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about this cosmetic procedure.

What Is Liposuction, Exactly?

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure in which excess fat under the skin is essentially sucked out using specialized tools. Different types of lipoplasty are available. Tumescent lipoplasty involves injecting a solution into the areas to be treated to numb them, prevent unnecessary blood loss, and make the fat easier to get rid of. From there, a thin tube will be inserted under the skin to draw out the unwanted fat deposits. During an ultrasound-assisted procedure, sound waves are used to rupture fat cells and liquefy the deposits before removing them. With SmartLipo, light waves are used to liquefy the fat so it’ll be easier to eliminate.

On Which Parts of the Body Are Liposuction Effective?

Liposuction is effective for many parts of the body that are prone to excess fat deposits. These include the belly, sides, back, upper arms, inner and outer thighs, back, and face to name a few. Almost all parts of the body on which you have an inch or so of unwanted fat can be treated with lipoplasty. Of course, there are certain limitations and exceptions to this rule.

Are The Effects of Lipoplasty Permanent?

Lipoplasty provides permanent effects in the areas you have treated because it destroys and removes fat cells. Having said that, you can still potentially gain weight after the procedure if you exceed your recommended daily intake of calories and fat. It’s important to stick to a healthy diet and exercise regimen following the procedure to maintain your weight and shape. It’s also possible for fat cells in untreated areas of the body to expand into previously treated areas if you gain weight after the procedure.

Does Lipoplasty Remove Large Amounts of Fat?

No, lipoplasty isn’t designed to remove large amounts of fat. In most cases, up to 10 pounds of fat are removed during this type of procedure depending on the areas being treated. It’s not a magic weight loss procedure. Instead, it aims to remove small, problematic fat deposits that just don’t seem to go away with proper diet and exercise.

Am I a Good Candidate for Lipoplasty?

Several factors help determine if you’re a good candidate for lipoplasty. You need to be healthy with no serious medical conditions to speak of. This procedure isn’t recommended for those who smoke because smoking can slow the healing process and lead to additional complications. In most cases, this procedure works best for people who are within a few pounds of their ideal weight.

Getting Rid of Stubborn Fat Deposits

Lipoplasty is a safe, effective way to eliminate unwanted fat deposits that just aren’t affected by diet and exercise. Having the procedure performed by a qualified and experienced cosmetic surgeon is the key to success. If you’re healthy and already close to your ideal weight, it can be a great way to target stubborn fat deposits and contour your body.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons