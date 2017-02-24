We’ve seen them spotlighted in YouTube videos, raved about on our Twitter timelines, and shot hundreds of times in Instagram posts—but when it comes down to it, are these best-selling drugstore beauty products really worth the hype? Well, we’ve swatched them, bought them, tested them, shared them with friends, and we are now letting you in on all there is to know about the beauty products that have remained at the top of everyone’s charts. From the L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation that sprouted from the K-beauty market to Wet n Wild’s makeup brushes that always seem to be sold out, read up on what is really worth it and what will not make your next trip to the drugstore totally worth it.

NYX Angel Veil Primer $15.99, www.ulta.com

The velvet formula of this primer creates a dreamlike finish while softening your skin for a smooth base prior to makeup application. It’s a primer that has our seal of approval in keeping everything locked in place all night long too without causing any oil build up. Talk about a win-win.