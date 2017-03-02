If there’s one hairstyle we love and cannot get tired of, it’s bangs. So when we heard that bangs are back for the season, we couldn’t help but jump for joy! Models like Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, and even celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, are rocking bangs this winter, giving us major hair-envy. Marie Robinson Salon and Celebrity Stylist Liana Le is giving us the inside scoop on how to pull off bangs and personalize according to your own style.

“Classic Jane Birkin bangs have a timelessness about them and suit almost every face shape,” says Liana Le. “For a partially committed bang look, a soft-short layered shag bang will open up your face.”

According to Le, blunt bangs can also modernize your current haircut and make it stand out. “Talk to your stylist openly about which will suit your face shape and what will work with your hairline,” advises Le. “They are definitely a commitment, so if getting bangs is on your agenda, be ready to invest in your routine to style them!”

Shu Uemura Art of Hair’s Ample Angora Volumizing Mousse offers maximum volume for fine hair, keeping bangs managed and in shape, all without crunchy residue.

If you’re looking for more texture, try Shu Uemura Art of Hair’s Texture Wave. This texturizing spray gives you a long-lasting flexible hold, builds volume and movement for fine hair, enhances definition, and allows your blow dry to last longer.

Bangs Are Back and Better Than Ever. Photos Courtesy of IMAX Tree