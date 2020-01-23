Beauty Gift Guides

Holiday gift guides are super helpful when you are shopping for yourself, family or friends. It is a great way to get ideas on the best products that are sold in stores. Take the stress off of your christmas shopping with these amazing gift ideas!

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA

Trophy Wife Life Makeup Set

Rihanna created a limited-edition set that is inspired by Fenty Beauty’s gold shade, Trophy Wife. This set features full size products including Killawatt Highlighter, Gloss Bomb, Hyper-Metallic Liquid Eyeliner, and Hyper-Glitz Lipstick exclusives in a faux patent leather makeup bag. If you are a huge fan of the Fenty Beauty line, I highly recommend this limited-edition set available in stores December 12th.

FRESH

Sugar Lip Legends Gift Set

If you love lip treatments then Fresh is the perfect gift for you. These sugar lip treatments include SPF 15 to protect your lips from the sun. They are easy to apply as needed day and night. They are long lasting, hydrating, and perfect for keeping your lips moisturized for the winter.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

The Midi Committee Kit

This set includes best selling products in travel sizes for soft and youthful looking skin. This kit features A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream, B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum, Protini™ Polypeptide Cream, and Slaai™ Makeup Melting Butter Cleanser. If you love skin care you should definitely give Drunk Elephant a try because it is safe for all skin types.