Summer is one of my favorite seasons for beauty. The latest launches are all about fresh, glowy skin, sweet fragrances, and embracing your natural locks. We’re basking in all that this season’s bliss has to offer with beauty goods you need to try this summer. Whether you’re looking to catch a tan and protect your skin, are on the hunt for that next delicious scent, or want to master beachy waves, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through for beauty products you’ll want to carry in your beach tote from now until next summer.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuacu Lip Butter, $18, www.sephora.com

Soft, moisturized lips are always a must, and Sol de Janeiro’s lip butter covers that and more! Formulated with cupuacu butter, an Amazonian super fruit packed with nutrients to nourish your lips, acai, and coconut oil, it’s made to sooth and condition lips through the summer heat. Hector Simancas, Pro Makeup Artist and dear friend of the brand, raves that the lip butter can also be used as an eye topper, highlighter, and base prior to applying a liquid lipstick. Talk about a product that can transition into more!