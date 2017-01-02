Our favorite season’s beauty looks straight from the red carpet are here, and we’ve anticipated some of the most popular looks that we know you’ll love all winter long. Here are a few of our favorite looks that have us so pumped there’s no way we’ll be beat down by the cold weather this season.



Pop of Purple

Subtly is the new novelty; it’s not always about the “go big or go home” looks. As simple as it sounds, changing a little detail in the way you create your everyday makeup or even your night out on the town routine can make quite a striking impact. Not only does this sound great for your wallet, but it’s also an easy trend that forces you to become a little more creative, too. Take Olivia Culpo, for example, whose makeup artist created a traditional smoky eye and nude lip but added a sultry, romantic edge by adding violet eyeliner on Culpo’s waterline. For those interested in achieving this look, try Make Up For Ever’s Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in “Matte Plum” ($21) or Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in “Delinquent” ($20).

Raspberry Passion

We couldn’t get enough of those raspberry, bitten lips last winter, and truthfully, we’re just not ready to give them up yet. We aren’t ashamed! But to keep things interesting, this season we’ve added a slight change. With a little less intensity in the pout, we’re also adding a blend of raspberry to the eyelids to switch up and freshen up this gorgeous trend.

Too much raspberry for you? It never hurts to stick with what you know and still look stylish and ah-mazing. Try Bite Beauty’s Amuse Bouche Lipstick in “Rhubarb” ($26). We encourage you to play around with mauve nudes to create alternative shades so that it’s not the typical raspberry color you’re used to seeing.

Tangerine Dream

You should know by now that “never” is a non-existent word in the beauty industry. Not sure what we mean? Well, we’ve experienced this very lesson with the following trend: tangerine. Yes, you read that correctly, and we’re as surprised, if not more surprised, than you! We’ve been seeing all shades of yellow and orange make their way through the fashion scene as we entered the season, but we should have known better than to not expect it to carry into the world of beauty.

This trend will change the minds of those who aren’t normally likely to turn their heads or fall head-over-heels for the fiery shade that is making us feel an adventurous, unpredictable sexiness. For those looking to stay on the safe side, check out Mandy Moore’s glossy orange (maybe even peach) lip that went perfectly with her golden orange dress, which inspired the look.

Beauty Looks Straight from the Red Carpet: Featured Image Courtesy of Getty Images