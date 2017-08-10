All around the world, people from different cultures approach beauty in unique ways. As usual, there’s a lot we can learn from others, and beauty rituals are no different! From all-natural moisturizers courtesy of Mother Earth to sunburn-soothing bath hacks, check out these nine beauty secrets from around the globe and learn how you can incorporate them into your own routine.

Uganda

Secret: Nilotica Butter

Otherwise known as shea butter, this raw, unrefined butter is an anti-aging remedy used in Uganda. Nilotica butter is rich in vitamins A and E and is a miracle cure for dry, dull, aging skin. If you think your skin could use a youthful boost (and honestly, we all could), try this Shea Nilotica Virgin Shea Butter.