Beauty

Beauty Secrets From Around the Globe

by Thursday, August 10, 2017

All around the world, people from different cultures approach beauty in unique ways. As usual, there’s a lot we can learn from others, and beauty rituals are no different! From all-natural moisturizers courtesy of Mother Earth to sunburn-soothing bath hacks, check out these nine beauty secrets from around the globe and learn how you can incorporate them into your own routine.

Shea Nilotica East African Shea Butter, $16, walgreens.com

Uganda
Secret: Nilotica Butter
Otherwise known as shea butter, this raw, unrefined butter is an anti-aging remedy used in Uganda. Nilotica butter is rich in vitamins A and E and is a miracle cure for dry, dull, aging skin. If you think your skin could use a youthful boost (and honestly, we all could), try this Shea Nilotica Virgin Shea Butter.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
, 0 Comments 0
I'm an English Literature & Writing major recently graduated from the University of Minnesota. I'm obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, weird & interesting beauty trends, Stevie Wonder, Pinot noir & traveling (I spent the better part of the last two years traveling between Europe, Southeast Asia and NZ/Australia, and am finally adjusting to the reality of becoming an adult). I hope my love for unusual, wonderful beauty trends and products will inspire you to try new, weird things for yourself. Cheers!

← Previous post

How to Decide What Type of Wall Clock to Buy
You may also like
How to Score Danielle Fishel’s New Summer Cut and Color
How to Score Danielle Fishel’s New Summer Cut and Color
5 Acne Solutions to Treat Sensitive Skin
5 Acne Solutions to Treat Sensitive Skin
5 Summer Skin Care Tips
5 Summer Skin Care Tips

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *