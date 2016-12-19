The anticipation of getting something in the mail is undeniably exciting. Now multiply that feeling by five when your beauty subscription box arrives at your doorstep monthly! With personalized trial-sized makeup, skincare, and hair products, the possibilities and future purchases are endless. With the holidays around the corner, what better gift could you give your bestie or family member than a beauty box? We’ve rounded up the best beauty subscription boxes to gift this holiday season for your loved ones (we won’t judge if you get yourself one, too!), so read on to find the perfect box.





Ipsy ($10/month)

With full-size beauty products, deluxe samples, and a beauty bag for $10 a month, it’s no wonder Ipsy has become a fan-favorite worldwide. All it takes is a beauty quiz and your bestie will start receiving his or her monthly beauty bag filled with products they’ll love! ipsy.com

Glossybox ($21/month)

If your bestie is a dedicated makeup junkie and beauty lover, this is the box to look into. He or she will receive products from high-end brands while discovering new, upcoming brand name products as well. Plus, not only are they getting these luxurious products, but also a place to store them in with a reusable, chic box. glossybox.com

Goodbeing ($21/month)

Has your family member been looking to switch up his or her beauty routine and go organic? Goodbeing sends you non-toxic, healthy, and all natural beauty products personalized for one’s skin. joingoodbeing.com

Birchbox ($10/month)

This is a beauty subscription box original and favorite. Birchbox is not only affordable, it also allows you to choose one sample each month! Gifting options range from three months to a year. Simply pick a package, and your friend will start receiving five product samples of fragrances, nail polishes, and more. birchbox.com

Special Delivery: Photos courtesy of Ipsy, Glossybox, Goodbeing, and Birchbox. Featured image courtesy of Birchbox