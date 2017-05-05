The Best Bridal Beauty Looks by Make-Up Pro

Even though New York Bridal Fashion Week has come and gone, we are still dreaming of all the gorgeous gowns we saw come down the runway. A bride should feel absolutely radiant on her wedding day, and while the wedding dress is arguably the most important piece of that occasion, the right makeup is a close second. All brides want to look absolutely flawless in those wedding photos that she will surely be showing her family for years to come, so a lot of thought and care is put into creating a flattering, long-lasting beauty look. Perhaps the artists at Make-Up Pro understand that mission better than anyone.

Priding themselves in creating timeless, elegant beauty looks, the artists at Make-Up Pro blew us away at New York Bridal Fashion Week. Renowned designers from Naeem Khan to Francesca Miranda have called upon the talents of Make-Up Pro directors Chika Chan and Cheve Chan and their team of makeup artists to create timeless makeup looks for their recent bridal shows, and the artists truly delivered.

Click through to learn more about the makeup looks from four must-see bridal fashion shows this season. Brides-to-be, get ready for some serious inspiration!