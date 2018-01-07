‘Tis the season for winter skin worries. From dry patches to flakiness, this cold weather is reminding us that moisture is much needed. That dehydrated skin feeling is back again and this was one detail of the holidays that I sure didn’t miss. If it feels like your body is just rejecting every bit of moisturizer you apply, girl, don’t worry. I’m in the same sleigh with ya and know some of the best winter skincare products for dryness. Masks, cremes, and exfoliators—these are a few of my favorite things.

(Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity $12, www.ulta.com)

This product is a cleanser + exfoliator combo that removes your makeup like a dream while exfoliating it into a smooth base. I am getting ready to go onto my second bottle of this and have deemed it a holy grail. Delicate, productive, and reliable, this skincare product gets the job done without making my skin feel raw or overdone in the end. Instead, it’s left feeling brand new and relaxed for a good night’s sleep.