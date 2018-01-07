Beauty

Best Winter Skincare Products for Dryness

by Sunday, January 7, 2018

‘Tis the season for winter skin worries. From dry patches to flakiness, this cold weather is reminding us that moisture is much needed. That dehydrated skin feeling is back again and this was one detail of the holidays that I sure didn’t miss. If it feels like your body is just rejecting every bit of moisturizer you apply, girl, don’t worry. I’m in the same sleigh with ya and know some of the best winter skincare products for dryness. Masks, cremes, and exfoliators—these are a few of my favorite things.

 

(Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity $12, www.ulta.com)

This product is a cleanser + exfoliator combo that removes your makeup like a dream while exfoliating it into a smooth base. I am getting ready to go onto my second bottle of this and have deemed it a holy grail. Delicate, productive, and reliable, this skincare product gets the job done without making my skin feel raw or overdone in the end. Instead, it’s left feeling brand new and relaxed for a good night’s sleep.

1 2 3 4 5
, 0

Victoria is the Beauty Director and Style Columnist of Cliché Magazine. When not raving about her latest beauty crushes, she is a Mexican food aficionado, binge watches YouTube beauty videos and can spot an Instagram shot instantly. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

← Previous post

Get Knitting This Winter: We Are Knitters
You may also like
Recreate These Runway Looks by Cutler Salon
Recreate These Runway Looks by Cutler Salon
Makeup Looks for New Year’s Eve Night
Makeup Looks for New Year’s Eve Night
The Best Skincare Routine for Colder Weather
The Best Skincare Routine for Colder Weather

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Summer Bishil & Liane V
Inside, cover star Summer Bishil opens up about how she fell in love with acting, her role in The Magicians, and more; cover star Liane V discusses her love for all things creative and her new fashion capsule collection.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Cliche Magazine December 2017 Cover girl Summer Bishil

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter