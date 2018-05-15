Rihanna is reaching the top of the charts with her Fenty Beauty line. Her fans have raved about her recent products, and they can’t wait to see what else she has in store. Her recent launch of Body Lava and Fairy Bomb on April 6 in Sephora stores and online has received amazing feedback. These products are great for the ladies who love glitter and a glowy look, and they’re perfect for the upcoming summer season.

Many YouTubers such as Jackie Anina, Nyma Tang, and others have raved about how amazing this product looks on their skin. The glitter leaves a glowy finish that makes your skin radiant. This is a limited-edition gel-based body luminizer that leaves a high-shine finish. Your skin will love this product due to its silky, sun-soaked sheen that can be worn all over your skin. This product is great for all skin colors because it will make your skin pop.

Fairy Bomb is a fluffy pink powder puff filled with shimmering glitter particles. It is designed to pat all over your body to leave a dust of sparkle. This is a limited-edition rose gold shimmer that is ultra soft. This bomb coats your skin in a perfect pink color that is great for all skin types. It has a soft scent of vanilla-coconut for a beautiful sensorial experience you will love.

Rihanna’s Beauty Line Releases Body Lava and Fairy Bomb. Featured Image Credit: Fentybeauty.com