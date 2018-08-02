Celebs like Rihanna, Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz Talk About Body Issues and Positive Body Images for Women

Recently, Kim Kardashian revealed her weight: 119 pounds. Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both praised Kim for her body, commenting on how “skinny” she was. In lieu of this recent announcement, stars like Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz have expressed concerns for women who desire to weigh less than what, for their frame, is healthy. It is perhaps the concern, more so, for the many young fans who look to Kardashian—or other celebs—for examples.

Women of all ages struggle with eating disorders and body image issues, so the issue isn’t to be taken lightly. The fact that some celebs are willing to speak out is more than admirable. These are the things women should be looking to, no matter their age, for a healthy body image.

Emmy Rossum Opens Up About Body Image Issues

In response to Kim’s weight reveal, Emmy made her own public statement on her Instagram Story.

The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO on a magazine shoot

and everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint … It totally messed with my head … You never know what someone is going through. If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.

Stephanie Beatriz Also Posted Something on Her Instagram About Her Past Body Image Issues

Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn. There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better. Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. It sucked.

Meanwhile, Rihanna Discusses Her Girl Crush Image and Her Own Body Confidence

Rihanna, known as a girl crush for many women, made it clear that she doesn’t want to sacrifice her curves while getting back in shape. She told British Vogue that she’s most likely a girl crush for being “thicc.”

I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs like ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.

In her June 2018 Vogue interview, she told the magazine that women need to “laugh” at themselves and accept whatever shape their body is from one week to the next.

At Any Rate, Body Positivity is a Must

Despite the constant pressure to be thin, skinny or thick, women need to accept what their body type has to offer. It’s totally refreshing to hear about past struggles from women who have been there. Emmy Rossum, Stepanie Beatriz and Rhianna all have the right mindset. Accept yourself because you’re beautiful, no matter what your shape is from one month to the next. Don’t look to a number on a scale or a physically impossible image that you dream of accomplishing. Remember that many images these days are photoshopped, and every woman’s healthy weight is entirely different. That’s what makes us uniquely our own.

