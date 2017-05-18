Channeling 1970s California Beauty for Spring & Summer

There’s no better feeling than walking outside as spring approaches and feeling the warmth of the sun on your skin after months of bleak weather and overwhelming grayness. It’s at this time of year that I can’t help but allow my beauty routine to reflect the changing season, and there’s no era that symbolizes fresh-faced beauty and sunkissed style more than the 1970s in California. Great skin, simple makeup, and free-flowing hair are the keys to unlocking this aesthetic for yourself! From oil-free moisturizers with sunscreen to protect your skin from those pesky UV rays to lip glosses to keep you looking fresh and dewy, these tips and products are inspired by the simple and sexy beauty looks from this era and the encroaching seasonal shift. You’ll have no trouble exuding summertime sexiness with these in your arsenal!





Long Beach Locks

The absolute queen of carefree curls is, without question, Blake Lively. Her messy-yet-styled hair, whether it’s free-flowing or tied up in a ponytail, always looks incredible. How does she get them, you ask? Not to worry! Your keys to carefree curls await.

This spray is part mousse (don’t worry! This isn’t your mom’s mousse—it’s light and amazing) and part sea spray that adds a beachy texture, polished finish, and enough volume to make you jump for joy. A little bit of texture is key for allowing your hair to hold beachy waves while still maintaining a fun, finished look.

Beautiful hair looks beautiful because it’s well-cared-for! Making sure your locks are moisturized is a major key to your look. This hydrating hair mask nourishes hair, increasing its shine, texture, and finish in just five minutes.

If you don’t have Blake’s signature locks naturally, opting for a great curling iron is going to be a total game changer for you. Look for a 2” barrel, like the ones in this T3 Interchangeable set! The multiple barrels that come with this allow you to add a few different sizes of curls, making your look even more authentic.