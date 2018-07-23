The summer heat has us in full tropical vibes with paradise on the mind 24/7. Shade from tall palm trees, music from colorful birds and the smell of fresh coconuts while basking in the sun sounds like the perfect place to be. If only we could pile it up into a bottle and open it up whenever we wanted to visit. Now even though that type of magic doesn’t exist, there is one that does. Crafted by hair goddesses Coco & Eve, inspired by the tropical oasis of Bali, a blush and palm leaf green jar carries the essence of vacation days. Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin hair mask is formulated with raw virgin coconuts made to strengthen and repair, argan oil to tame and treat and fig, and shea butter to condition. All the while creating a soft and shiny texture to your hair that even Moana would love! It’s also 100% vegan, paraben free, sulfate free and more just to name a few perks.

To experience this wonderful jar of goodness after you shampoo (preferably with a sulfate free shampoo) you apply Coco & Eve evenly through your hair. Once applied use the tangie tamer, provided in your package, to comb the mask throughout and leave on for 5-10 minutes. Afterwards rinse with warm water and style your hair as needed. As your hair begins to dry you will see immediate results, including bounce, shine, strength and softness to the touch. It’s seriously like night and day when you compare the before and after!

Reach for this 5-in-1 masque 1-3 times a week depending on your hair type for optimal results. With the coconut scent, incredible benefits and cute packaging it’s something sweet to look forward to each time. Grab your own slice of paradise by visiting www.cocoandeve.com to order your hair mask today!

Coco & Eve: Summer in a Bottle: Photographs courtesy of Coco & Eve.