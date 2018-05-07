Cocoa Swatches For Women Of Color

Cocoa Swatches was founded by Ofunne Amaka, who created an Instagram account catered to women of color. She believes that makeup is a creative extension of her personality. This Instagram account turned into a global household name, and it utilizes the best assets of technology. It has the ability to bring people together, and it empowers beauty and brings diversity into the industry. Cocoa Swatches believes that makeup should be fun for everyone.

Black Radiance Pressed Powder Shades

Powder is essential for your beauty routine because it helps to set your makeup, especially for ladies who have oily skin. These are the best shades to add to your foundation or to finish off your makeup. It is formulated to absorb oil, even your complexion, and minimize shine.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation

Stick foundation is a great alternative to liquid foundation because it’s easier to apply and blend in. Anastasia Beverly Hills provides different shades that range from warm to dark and this gives you many options to choose from. This cream formula is highly pigmented and it leaves a matte finish. It can be applied as a tinted moisturizer, or used for highlighting and contouring.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation

Fenty beauty by Rihanna is a very popular brand, suitable for women of color. The Pro Filt’r foundation comes in a variety of shades. This foundation leaves a matte finish and it is great for oily skin. Women who have darker skin complexions love this foundation because it matches their skin tone perfectly.

Enlight Highlighters

These beautiful highlighters were created by Daness Hyricks Beauty. Highlighters are a great way to finish your makeup because they make your skin glow and pop. These highlight colors are perfect for women of color because they complement their skin tone and eyeshadow. This formula will blend easily into the skin and is buildable.

Juvia’s Place The Nubian Palette

The Nubian Palette by Juvia’s Place is an eyeshadow palette that features beautiful neutral colors. These colors are highly pigmented and they blend flawlessly. It can also be worn everyday and it’s great for all skin types. This palette includes four transition matter and eight shimmery pearl textured colors.

Cocoa Swatches For Women Of Color. Featured Image Credit: cocoswatches.com