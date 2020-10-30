Craving Simplicity in Your Skincare Routine? Try This

Are you ever curious to know what’s really in your skincare products? You deserve to know what you’re putting on your face every night. If you’re somebody who has an allergy or skin condition, you would understand the same struggle I have of trying to find products that can be applied to sensitive skin. Every time I turn the bottle around to look at the list of one million ingredients, I see words like glycerin, ethylhexyl palmitate, and cocamidopropyl. I don’t mean to be blunt, but what the f*@#! does that mean?

There’s nothing worse than reading the fine print of a beauty bottle and seeing hundreds of fancy words that are not only a little intimidating, but also a little scary. All-in-all, I’m just tired of using products that simply aren’t helping me no matter how hard I try or how often I use them. Say this part with me, “I want to know what I am applying to my face every night, I want to see brands use natural supplements, and I want to be able to read the ingredients in a way that I can understand!”

In order to keep my frustrations to a minimum, I started doing some research on affordable, natural facial products that will bring some simplicity to my skincare routine. But first, I had to give myself a reality check. Do I really need all of these products that are in my drawer? No more empty bottles and no more free testers— we are cleansing more than just our skin today. Say goodbye to all the products you’re keeping around because you (and I quote) “think you might use one day.” Girl, get rid of it.

Harsh love comes with a piping hot side of reality, so truly I am sorry to be the one who has to give it to you. The truth is, you don’t need all of those lotions (even if they were on sale, *insert heart breaking emoji*). After stage one is complete, you get to move onto stage two, research. Lucky for you, I’ve taken it upon myself to do the hard part for you. Here are the best natural and organic makeup and skincare brands I’ve found so far.

Milk Makeup has been a favorite of mine for years. I love how they spell out in digestible terms for their customers exactly what’s in their products, while heavily emphasizing they’re a vegan brand. This Vegan Milk Moisturizer has four main ingredients; Desert Milk, Fig Milk, Oat Milk, and Argan Milk. I guess now I know why they call it Milk Makeup!

100% PURE Beauty has a complete line of natural fruit pigmented makeup, wellness, skincare, hair and body products. Their Puristry Flower Water Toner is natural, vegan, gluten free, and cruelty free. Its main ingredients like rose water, witch hazel, and calendula reduce irritation and inflammation, all while balancing your oil control.

The last brand I am going to show you is Tula. This Tula Milk Cleanser does wonders for people who experience dry patches and itchy skin because it contains a very special ingredient called Colloidal Oatmeal, which soothes your skin and helps retain its moisture. Tula also has a section on their website where you can find what products and ingredients work best for you based on your personal skin concerns. Take the skin quiz here!

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels.