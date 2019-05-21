Beauty

CRUNCHI Makeup Must Haves

by Tuesday, May 21, 2019

CRUNCHI is an organic and toxic free makeup company. Each cosmetic is safe for everyone to use because of its high-quality brushes and cruelty-free ingredients. The packaging is made from glass and paper to reduce the risk of chemical contamination. It is also phthalate and BPA free.

Light Reflecting Pressed Highlighter

This beautiful highlighter gives you a natural and sparkly glow. It is a great way to finish your makeup and it blends into your skin smoothly. You can apply this highlighter on your eyes, face, and body to create a dewy finish. Apply this highlighter with the perfect vegan brush that is chemical free. These soft bristles will make applying your makeup satisfying.

Image credit: Crunchi.com

Image credit: Crunchi.com

Lush Lip gloss

The lush lip gloss provides eight beautiful colors that are non-sticky and smooth. Finish your makeup with lip gloss from CRUNCHI that will give you moisturizing and kissable lips. It is made of coconut, sunflower, and jojoba oils.

Image credit: Crunchi.com

Image credit: Crunchi.com

 

CRUNCHI Makeup Must Haves. Featured Image Credit: Crunchi.com

